"I'm gonna go beat Dame, Giannis": Jimmy Butler keeps his emotions in check but issues stern warning to Bucks after Damian Lillard acquisition

Jimmy Butler isn't backing down from the challenging road Miami Heat take en route to a Finals run that includes beating Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Butler could've been alongside Lillard this summer, but despite being the latter's preferred landing spot, the Heat couldn't strike a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Butler made his feelings evident after the Lillrad trade was announced by calling out the Bucks for tampering. He expressed himself further on Monday's media day, claiming that he was in an 'emo' phase when asked about his new yet unusual hairdo.

In an NBA TV interview with Taylor Rooks, Jimmy Butler expressed his emotions regarding Lillard's move to the Bucks. The Heat superstar also issued a stern warning to his rivals:

"I'm just emotional right now. A lot has gone on in the past week with basketball. So, you know ... My emotions just show.

"I was said, I was excited and then angry and then sad and then excited again and then pi**ed off and then sad again, and now I'm excited ... I don't tell anybody how I feel. I just handle it accordingly... I am happy for Damian Lillard... I’m gonna go beat Dame, Giannis, and Adrian Griffin on our way to a title.”

Jimmy Butler has delivered on his claims

The Miami Heat yet again enter a new season as the underdogs, especially after missing the chance to trade for Damian Lillard and him going to their rivals. Miami was an underdog last year, too. Finishing with the seventh-best record and losing their first play-in tournament didn't help their case, either.

However, Jimmy Butler had promised that the Heat would make it to the conference finals for a second consecutive year and win it this time. Nobody believed him after how the season played out.

When the Heat sealed a first-round series against the league's best team in the first round, their chances of making it to the conference finals seemed bleaker.

However, Butler single-handedly guided the eighth-seeded Heat to a 4-1 series win over Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks. He led them to a 4-2 series win over the New York Knicks and a 4-3 series win over the Boston Celtics in the conference finals.

The Heat was an underdog throughout their Finals run. Jimmy Butler's claims may seem outrageous again, but he has proven himself. Meanwhile, his teammates Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have gained another year of experience and will be keen to guide the team to a Finals berth and possibly win their first ring too.