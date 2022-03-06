“I’m not gonna let us be that team” - Steph Curry refuses to give in to losing mentality as Golden State Warriors drop four straight games

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors suffered their eighth loss in ten games on Saturday against the LA Lakers. As expected, Curry was disappointed with the loss, but vowed to make sure he doesn't let his team get into the 'losing spirit' with just 18 games left in the regular season.

The 33-yar-old also spoke about the team's abilities, citing their remarkable start to the 2021-22 NBA season, and hopes they do not go into the summer with any regrets because of their current slump and its potential implications moving forward.

Here's what Steph Curry told reporters regarding this after the match against the LA Lakers (h/t Anthony Slater):

"Giving into losing mentality, we're not that team. I'm not gonna let us be that team and we know, we've shown who we are in terms of how we started the season. Feel like we can obviously get back to that, that's the confidence that has to remain but we cannot give in to the losing spirit of finding different ways to lose basketball games."

"The clock will tick out on you and then you go into the summer thinking what could've been, should've been, have regrets. So I don't want to let us to get into that vibe. We have 18 games left, we have to figure out how to turn things around pretty quick."

The Warriors were 29-7 two games into the new year, but it hasn't been smooth sailing since then. They have a 22-14 record since then. It doesn't seem as bad, but it's not the way they would've envisioned their season to be at this stage following their remarkable start.

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors have no answer for LeBron James' 56-point effort

Steph Curry in action during Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers game

LeBron James dropped his LA Lakers career-high 56-point game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The Warriors trailed by 14 points, managed to overturn that deficit and led by 14 themselves in the second half. However, they couldn't hold onto that advantage, succumbing to another meltdown down the stretch.

Steph Curry and Co. were outscored 22-35 by the Lakers in the fourth quarter. Curry led the team's charge with 30 points, shooting 13 of 22 from the floor, while Jordan Poole (23 points) and Jonathan Kuminga (18) points also shot over 50%. However, the rest of the group, especially Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson, failed to make their mark.

The Golden State Warriors missed forward Draymond Green once again, especially on defense. The former DPOY winner could've been the key to limiting LeBron James, who was unstoppable on the night.

