"I'm not gonna take full credit, but": Pat Connaughton playfully suggests he holds the secret Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo's greatness

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton have been teammates for the last five seasons. “Vanilla Thunder” has played a key role off the bench as “The Greek Freak” leads the Milwaukee Bucks.

When asked about a story he would tell his kids about the NBA superstar, he had this to say on the Dan Patrick Show:

“He [Antetokounmpo] got to where he is because of work. He got to where he is because of the amount of hours he put in the gym. ... He was doing it because he just wanted to be the best player he could be. He didn’t judge himself against anybody else. It was all about how I can be the best that I can be.

“I’m not gonna take full credit, but since I got to the NBA five years ago, he’s won two MVPs, one Finals MVP.”

Pat Connaughton was drafted 41st by the Brooklyn Nets in 2015 but was later traded to the Portland Trail Blazers for Steve Blake and the 23rd pick. He played in Portland for three seasons before signing with the Bucks.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo blossoming into an NBA superstar and then MVP, Connaughton’s role with the Bucks grew as well. Connaughton has started in 62 out of 323 games in that span and has been crucial for his shooting and hustle.

Former coach Mike Budenholzer often praised the forward for his often underrated impact on the team and his incredible work ethic. Connaughton doesn’t have to look far for an example. Antetokounmpo embodies perseverance, hard work and a relentless desire to get better.

Pat Connaughton encourages younger players to follow Giannis Antetokounmpo’s work behind the spotlight

All players aim to be great. Some have carved a spot in the NBA as role players like Pat Connaughton while a few have become all-time greats. Some talented players have also never reached their full potential for one reason or another.

Connaughton had this message to young players who want to follow Giannis Antetokounmpo's footsteps:

“They [younger players] like to do the work that people see. They like to do the work that is on Instagram and that nature.

“You might see a picture of him [Antetokounmpo] in the gym where he looks like the Incredible Hulk but he doesn’t really post all the extra work that he does because, to him, it doesn’t really matter. Doing the extra work just gets you there. You gotta continue to do it. You gotta want to do it. You gotta love to do it.”

The Milwaukee Bucks were the top seed in the Eastern Conference last season but were eliminated by the eighth-ranked Miami Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo played injured in the series. Although he said the Bucks’ season wasn’t a failure, everyone knows he was going to work doubly hard to do better next season.

