"I'm not gonna take it personally" - Payton Pritchard reacts to Drake's 'crypto scammer' remarks

Payton Pritchard is aware that Drake was joking when the rapper said during a previous NBA Canadian broadcast that the Boston Celtics player looks like a "crypto scammer." When asked about it during their practice on Sunday night, Pritchard said,

"He was just trying to make a joke. It's just funny. I'm not gonna take it personally. It's like nothing that serious."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For recall, Drake appeared on the TSN commentary panel during the Boston Celtics' NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday night.

There, he jokingly took a swipe at Pritchard, saying,

"Payton Pritchard's out there looking like a crypto scammer."

Pritchard only found out about it after the game, and he recalled:

"[I found out about it] on social media. [It was] all over the internet. I had some people send it to me. It's funny."

Drake on Payton Pritchard, new-look Toronto Raptors

Drake had fun during his guesting on the Canadian broadcasting panel for the Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors game, with the "roasting" on Payton Pritchard among the keynote moments.

However, Drake admitted that it was his first time back at the Scotiabank Arena in a while, and he is surprised at what the Raptors have been now.

The Raptors now have a fraction left of their glorious past when they won the NBA title in 2019 behind Pascal Siakam, Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and coach Nick Nurse.

Only Siakam is left from the 2019 team, while Leonard (LA Clippers), Lowry (Miami Heat), VanVleet (Houston Rockets) and Nurse (Philadelphia 76ers) have since departed for other teams.

Drake said,

"I feel like I'm in a time-lapse right now," Drake said. "First of all, this guy's not Nick Nurse (referring to current Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic)."

He also said that the court design for the Raptors' NBA In-Season Tournament home games made him feel like he was not at the Scotiabank Arena at all.

Drake further said,

"I haven't been here in a while. I don't know where we're at. The court is a completely different color."

The Toronto Raptors mauled the Detroit Pistons, 142-113, on Sunday night at home to move up to 6-7 in the standings and keep in step in the early race for at least a spot in the NBA Play-In Games.

Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.