"'I’m gonna be the ultimate mercenary; I’m gonna see if I can win 8 titles in 8 years'" - New York Times best-selling author wants Kevin Durant to turn the negative perception about him into something real

Kevin Durant has received so much backlash for leaving his teams when it seemed like trouble and difficulty were too much to handle. He was heavily criticized for leaving the OKC Thunder, for eventually snubbing the Golden State Warriors and now for requesting a trade out of Brooklyn.

KD seems consigned to losing any form of basketball legacy since bolting out of Oklahoma. Instead of proving his point and pushing back on the criticism, he could take an entirely different approach to the negative perception.

New York Times award-winning author Chuck Klosterman was on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast" to explain how Durant could make this into a positive situation:

"What he should do is to try to harness this weakness and make it into a strength.

"Kevin Durant should say, ‘From now on, for the rest of my career, I’m only gonna sign one-year deals. I’m just gonna go to whatever team I think can put [me] over the top. I’m gonna be the ultimate mercenary. I’m gonna see if I can win eight titles in eight years.’ Weirdly, public sentiment would change in his favor!"

Shannon sharpes burner @shannonsharpeee Unc Shannon sharpe on Kevin Durant requesting a trade



“He’s a runner, he’s a track star” Unc Shannon sharpe on Kevin Durant requesting a trade“He’s a runner, he’s a track star” https://t.co/Bn3jKszyXA

What Klosterman is suggesting will not happen in the next four years. Durant is still contractually obliged to play for the Brooklyn Nets or any team he will be traded to until the 2025-26 season. By that time, he will be 37 years old and could already be in a physical decline.

However, Klosterman’s suggested deals would be perfect. A 37-year-old KD may no longer be an MVP candidate, but he could still move the needle of a contender.

Kevin Durant Show @KevinDurantShow “It doesn’t seem like he cares about his basketball future, about how people look at him, his legacy” - Rob Parker on Kevin Durant losing the respect of the basketball community and potential Warriors reunion - Sportskeeda dlvr.it/STdrGb “It doesn’t seem like he cares about his basketball future, about how people look at him, his legacy” - Rob Parker on Kevin Durant losing the respect of the basketball community and potential Warriors reunion - Sportskeeda dlvr.it/STdrGb

Changing public perception, however, may already be out of reach. It seems like Durant is past the point where his basketball credibility can be salvaged. Winning a championship for the Brooklyn Nets may still be the best option to restore his legacy.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"Kevin Durant's legacy as far as I'm concerned. ... There is going to be a black mark on it because he is the face of the biggest failure in NBA history." @ChrisCanty99 is not a fan of Kevin Durant's trade request"Kevin Durant's legacy as far as I'm concerned. ... There is going to be a black mark on it because he is the face of the biggest failure in NBA history." .@ChrisCanty99 is not a fan of Kevin Durant's trade request 😳 "Kevin Durant's legacy as far as I'm concerned. ... There is going to be a black mark on it because he is the face of the biggest failure in NBA history." https://t.co/10Ws8R9UZ3

Durant, who has two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, has received more backlash than some all-time greats with championship-less resumes.

Dirk Nowitzki has only won one championship in more than two decades in the league but is beloved for that since he did it with one team.

Kevin Durant could remain with the Brooklyn Nets at the start of the season

The Brooklyn Nets will not be pushed to trade Kevin Durant if they don't find the right return for the former MVP.

Brooklyn Nets team owner Joe Tsai, who KD reportedly asked for a change of scenery, could keep the wantaway superstar until he gets the right return.

The market hasn’t really been robust for Kevin Durant for several reasons. One of the reasons is that he may leave, yet again, when the going gets tough.

𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 @_Talkin_NBA



#NBATwitter #NetsWorld Woj: "Brooklyn simply doesn't have a deal out there that's good enough to justify trading Kevin Durant with 4 years left on his contract." Woj: "Brooklyn simply doesn't have a deal out there that's good enough to justify trading Kevin Durant with 4 years left on his contract."#NBATwitter #NetsWorld https://t.co/fSyB7EIpi9

Durant, who’s left without a ton of options, could just suck it up and play his best. If he can’t go anywhere, he might as well do everything he can to accomplish something he has never done before. Leading the Nets to a title will greatly change the public perception of him.

𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 @_Talkin_NBA



— Jalen Rose on what if Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving stay together in Brooklyn



#NBATwitter #NetsWorld "[The Brooklyn Nets] have a legitimate chance to win the East."— Jalen Rose on what if Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving stay together in Brooklyn "[The Brooklyn Nets] have a legitimate chance to win the East."— Jalen Rose on what if Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving stay together in Brooklyn#NBATwitter #NetsWorld https://t.co/UmCPy3ivSv

Kyrie Irving, his superstar teammate, has reportedly committed to play for the Brooklyn Nets with or without KD.

If Irving is there and fully engaged, the Nets remain an elite team, one that could be the favorite if both stars play.

