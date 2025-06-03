"I'm not gonna voice it" - Ric Bucher reignites LeBron James' alleged PED use with shocking claims

NBA analyst Ric Bucher claimed that LA Lakers star LeBron James is allegedly believed to be using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) anew.

In Monday's "The Dreamerspro Show," host Charles Tabansi quoted Bucher as saying that players and league personnel "secretly believe" in James using PEDs. Tabansi said that Bucher delivered his bold remarks in his "On the Ball" podcast.

"I appreciate LeBron for what he's done," Bucher said. "I just don't make the assumption that everyone wants to be him. And there's also the nagging question about exactly how he's maintained such extraordinary fitness at such a ripe age.

"Now, whether there's any basis for the speculation, and I think you all know what I'm talking about. I'm not gonna voice it because I don't have the means of backing it up. But we all know what the speculation is out there. And I can assure you, there's plenty of it privately by players and personnel in the league."

Bucher believes that even if getting "some sort of boost," there is additional "dedication and discipline" to achieve James' conditioning in the latter stages of his legendary NBA career.

James appeared in his 22nd season and put up 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game. In 70 games, he averaged 34.9 minutes and shot 51.3%, including 37.6% from 3-point range.

"Damage would be irreparable" - Charles Tabansi reacts to Ric Bucher's bold claims about LeBron James' alleged PED use

In Monday's "The Dreamerspro Show," Charles Tabansi addressed Ric Bucher's remarks that some players and coaches "secretly" believe that LeBron James is using PEDs.

"Why is it behind the scenes?" Tabansi said (Timestamp: 7:49). "If this became public knowledge, the whole thing will come tumbling down. ... The damage would be irreparable if it ever came out that was the case."

"If you dare ask the question, 'Yo, how is that dude at 40 years old playing like that? How is this posssible,' they going to come for you," Tabansi added (Timestamp: 9:50).

While Tabansi said there is no proof of the claims against James, hearing the claims from a reputable analyst like Bucher is "saying something."

LeBron James, who will turn 41 later this year, has a $52.6 million player option for next season. NBA insider Shams Charania said on Wednesday that the four-time champion is "likely to opt in."

