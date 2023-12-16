"I'm happy here": Luka Doncic on Kyrie Irving, championship aspirations, and Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are buzzing with newfound energy this season. Luka Doncic, the Slovenian superstar, seems to be radiating happiness, and much of it stems from his blossoming partnership with Kyrie Irving. Recently, Doncic candidly shared his thoughts on Irving, their championship aspirations, and why Dallas feels like home.

"We have some vets," Doncic said.

He recognized the team's experienced core. But he also said:

"But we have a couple young guys."

He emphasized the importance of mentorship. In Irving, he sees, not just a championship pedigree and scoring prowess, but also a leader who can guide the Mavericks' next generation.

"Me and Kai are really going to help them out," Doncic said.

Their bond extends beyond the court. Luka Doncic playfully recalled their World Cup banter, where Irving teased him about lacking a World Cup MVP title like Dirk Nowitzki.

"I like to tease, too," Doncic joked.

He revealed the lighthearted camaraderie between himself and Irving, which bodes well for their on-court chemistry. This ability to laugh together, to pick each other up, speaks volumes about the trust and respect that underpins their partnership.

Drafted by the Mavericks, Dallas has been his home since day one. He sees the potential in the team, the improvements made in the offseason, and the championship path they're forging together. With Irving by his side, guiding him and the young guns, Doncic feels not just comfortable, but confident.

"I'm happy here," he concluded.

Fatherhood fuels Luka Doncic's MVP-caliber season

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points (32.0), rebounds (8.3), and assists (8.5) per game. In terms of his shooting efficiency, he is still one of the best as he scores around 49.0% for an overall shot and 39.0% from long-range distance. Additionally, his defensive contributions have been remarkable with 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The birth of his daughter, Gabriela, in December brought immense joy to Luka Doncic and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes. Doncic, calling it the "happiest day of [his] life," readily embraced fatherhood. While balancing diapers and playtime with NBA stardom isn't easy, he seamlessly transitioned back to the court, showing no signs of fatigue or distraction. In fact, his dedication appears amplified, fueled by the desire to provide for his new family.