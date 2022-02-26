"I'm happy for Philly; they’ll create great theater in the East" - Jalen Rose says James Harden's debut was a ‘perfect storm’ for the Philadelphia 76ers

Jalen Rose is thrilled with James Harden's rousing debut for the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Harden made his much-awaited debut for the 76ers against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He put up a near triple double, bagging 27 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists while shooting at 58.3% from the field and going 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.

It was an impressive debut for Harden, who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline. The Sixers dominated proceedings from start to finish, beating the hapless Wolves 133-102. Joel Embiid contributed with a game-high 34 points, while Tyrese Maxey added 28.

In the postgame show of NBA on ESPN, Rose discussed Harden's 76ers debut. Rose described it as a 'perfect storm' for Philly fans, adding that it would make the Eastern Conference more exciting.

"It was a perfect storm for them, though they had 89 between those two guys (Embiid and Harden) and Maxey, the Wolves were coming off a back-to-back. They had a few times to practice with one another, but I'm happy for Philly. It will create great theater for the East," Rose said.

It was indeed a great debut for Harden and an impressive win for the 76ers to start the final stretch of the season. However, it's true that the Timberwolves are coming off the first game of a back-to-back, and might not have had the legs under them. Nevertheless, Harden's arrival in Philadelphia makes the Eastern Conference more interesting as the regular season draws to a close.

The race for the number one seed in the East is as close as it gets, with 4.5 games separating the top seed from the sixth. The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are tied for first, while the Sixers are at third. The Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics complete the top six.

In the play-in positions, the Toronto Raptors are no pushovers, while the Brooklyn Nets are still the favorites despite their recent struggles. The Charlotte Hornets are struggling, while the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards are fighting for the final spot.

Joel Embiid compliments James Harden for his impressive Philadelphia 76ers debut

Joel Embiid (left)and James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid had nothing but praise for James Harden for the latter's stunning 76ers debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Many thought it would take some time for Embiid and Harden to get going. However, the two were impressive on Friday night.

In the postgame interview, Embiid said that he couldn't stop smiling because of the open looks he had. The MVP favorite noted that he could not believe how open he was, terming it the most wide open he has ever been in a game.

"You should have seen my face every single time, especially in the fourth. The first three quarters, obviously making plays for all of us. It's probably the most wide open I've been in my career. I had a lot of easy baskets," Embiid said.

