“I’m the hottest ticket in the NBA regardless of whether LeBron is playing well or not” - NBA analyst believes a franchise craving attention will make Bronny James a lottery pick to get LeBron James

LeBron James’ future has finally become a little clearer after he agreed to a $97.1 million deal with the LA Lakers. The four-time MVP has a player option for the 2024-25 season that will perfectly align with his son Bronny James’ NBA draft eligibility.

The younger James may not be a top-tier talent if and when he enters the 2024 NBA draft. But with the current Lakers superstar vowing to play his final season with his son, a struggling franchise could make James Jr. a top 10 pick.

Jay Williams, on the "Keyshawn, JWill & Max" podcast, guaranteed that the Sierra Canyon standout will be highly-coveted:

“If you’re telling me if I’m at the sixth spot and I’ve been a franchise that has struggled for attention and I have a chance for LeBron James to end his career on my team with his son?

“I’m the hottest ticket in the NBA regardless whether LeBron is playing well or not! He’s ending his career with my franchise.”

James will enter his 22nd NBA season when the 2024-25 season begins. By then, Father Time may have finally caught up with him, making him a bit of a role player. However, that may not matter as the last year of his all-time great career together with his son could be a walking box office tour.

The hype surrounding the four-time champ’s final year before the younger James is eligible could be unbelievable. Several franchises may gamble a top 10 lottery pick for a year with "King James" and his son, regardless of how the season ends.

Jay Williams guaranteed that the 18x All-Star will leave the Lakers to go play with Bronny James:

“What LeBron James is setting up for is creating a lottery for drafting his son. And whoever drafts his son, LeBron James will opt out, to play with his son. Mark that down!

“I’m telling you, it’s gonna create a whirlwind of attention around Bronny James when he becomes eligible for the draft and LeBron wants to play with his son to cement his legacy when it’s all done.”

Money will not be a consideration for LeBron James to play with his son

"King James" declared it will not be about money regarding his goal of playing with James Jr.

Following his $97.1 million extension with the LA Lakers, LeBron James has now surpassed Kevin Durant as the highest-earning player in NBA history. He has already earned $532 million in guaranteed money compared to KD’s $499 million.

James declared that by the time Bronny James enters the NBA, money will not be a factor. Playing with James Jr. will be all that matters to him.

In an interview with The Athletic, the LA Lakers superstar declared:

“My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Three years is a long time, but LeBron James is already building the groundwork to eventually team up with Bronny James in the NBA.

