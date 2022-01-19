"I'm human, so when I don't make shots it can affect my mood" - Klay Thompson after Pistons win

Klay Thompson has said that he was pleased with his performance in the Golden State Warriors' 102-86 win against the Detroit Pistons.

Thompson scored 12 of his 21 points against the Pistons in the second quarter. The three-time NBA champion looked solid, and made some tough shots to help his team get a win on the night. Despite the impressive performance, Thompson said that there is more scope for improvement, and he would get better soon.

Klay Thompson scored a fabulous buzzer-beater that had the Chase Center and Warriors bench go crazy. The sharpshooter had an impressive second quarter, scoring 12 points in just six minutes to help the Warriors take a 66-38 lead going into half-time.

During this period, he went 4-6 from the field, and also made two of four three-pointers he attempted. When asked if that was the best he felt since his return, Thompson said:

"Oh yeah, no question. Made some tough shots on the move. You know, I'm human, so when I don't make shots, it affects my mood. But I was just happy to see the ball go through the rim tonight. I'm still not satisfied. I had a couple of really good looks that were short, so I'll be better whenever the next game is, but it was exciting to have an impact."

Thompson went 3-8 from beyond the arc, and ended the game scoring 46.2% from the field. He also contributed at the defensive end by grabbing two steals. His +/- for the night was +16, which was evidence of how good he was against the Pistons.

Coach Kerr was certainly a happy man as he heaped praise on Thompson for his hot stretch in the second quarter, saying:

"It was great; it was probably his best stretch of how many ever games he's played. So it's good to see him get hot and hear the crowd behind him, and he got into a little rhythm. We had a really good first half, you know, 20 assists; the ball was moving, and Klay was a big part of that."

Stephen Curry also had a great night, and it looked like the Splash Bros were back playing well together on the court.

Klay Thompson since his return has been doing some great work on the court

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson returned to action this year after staying out for two seasons. The Warriors failed to make it to the postseason on both occasions, indicating his importance to the team. His first game back was against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he scored 17 points. That was a great positive for the team, as he instantly proved that he was all set to perform.

In the five games he has played, the sharpshooter has only shot 37.7% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range. However, these numbers should improve, as he has been out for a while. His efficiency will improve as he plays more games.

Klay Thompson is currently under minute restrictions. However, as the season progresses, he should have more time on the court, which should help him get a lot better.

The game against the Pistons was a big step in the right direction, and could be the start of something big from Klay Thompson. He has been great at the defensive end and unlike fans' expectations, he has continued to put up great work there.

The Warriors are one of the frontrunners to come out of the West this season. They have had good performances from all of their players, but Klay Thompson's arrival has given them a massive boost. He'll hope to continue his good performances to help the team return to their glory days.

