“I’m a humongous supporter and believer in Steph Curry, and this is the LeBron James era” - Brian Windhorst says LeBron James would laugh at the concept being compared to Steph Curry

LeBron James' reign of terror over the NBA has lasted for the better part of two decades now.

A perennial phase that will be etched into NBA history. Throughout this period, the four-time NBA champion has been the center of attention, entering conversations discussing the greatest player of all time.

The Golden State Warriors have recently caused uproar in the Bay Area in light of their most recent victory over the Dallas Mavericks. This has them returning to where they belong. The NBA Finals.

The progression to the NBA Finals called for many supporters to draw comparisons between Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

Speaking regarding said comparisons, ESPN's Brian Windhorst couldn't help but laugh at these outrageous claims. Windhorst said:

"I'm just imagining if LeBron was here right now and had a glass of wine in him. Hearing this conversation, the things that he would say would be unbelievable.

"I mean on one hand I have to say if Steph Curry wins the Finals and the MVP, when you talk about a guy with four rings, two MVPs and a Finals MVP, you're talking about the uber elite in history of the game... but LeBron James would laugh at the concept."

The Golden State Warriors' case

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors - Game 5

In the wake of the Warriors' Game 5 victory over the Mavericks, Stephen Curry was named the inaugural Earvin Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP.

The displays from the Warriors' All-Star have led the DubNation to the NBA Finals once again. More importantly, it has enriched Curry's already extensive and decorated portfolio.

In addition to claiming the title of the "Greatest Shooter of All Time," Warriors fans have now begun placing Curry ahead of several all-time greats.

As a matter of fact, they have chased right after James, the top dog in the NBA. Some have claimed Curry has matched James' accomplishments. Windhorst stated:

"Steph Curry is one of the greatest players of all time. ... I'm a humongous supporter and believer in Steph Curry, and this is the LeBron James era."

The LeBron James era of eminence

2020 NBA Finals - Game 6

The four-time Finals MVP is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. However, such greatness will always invite challenges, which will eventually incite conflict. This scenario has been no different for the "King."

Throughout the latter period of James' career in the NBA, the four-time MVP has been the focal point of disputes. These debates have revolved around comparisons of the 18 time All-Star to other NBA players.

These comparisons have involved some of the NBA's brightest stars such as Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry.

As such, recent events involving Stephen Curry have caused many to rehash these disputes with regards to James' legacy. Some are questioning where the "King" ranks among all-time greats.

It's safe to say LeBron's legacy was set in stone back in 2016. He rallied the Cleveland Cavaliers for their first championship, and James' third, against the Stephen Curry-led Warriors.

