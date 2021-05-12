"I'm hurting" - LA Lakers' Anthony Davis gives worrisome update on groin injury he suffered against New York Knicks

The LA Lakers’ exciting 101-99 victory over the New York Knicks may have cost them Anthony Davis’ health.

The eight-time All-Star spoke about the injury that could limit his mobility for the Houston Rockets contest on Wednesday.

"I'm hurting. ... My groin got tight," Davis said via Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation.

According to Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell, Anthony Davis will immediately get treatment tonight and will assess how he feels the next day. However, the Lakers forward is optimistic about his chances of playing.

“Very strong possibility that I fight through it and play, but also don’t want to have it (linger)," Davis said.

Davis has already missed 30 straight games with an Achilles injury and calf strain, and the Purple and Gold cannot afford to lose him again. He played through the pain against the New York Knicks and finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The very physical game was not unexpected, as both teams were fighting for something on this night. The Knicks were hoping to secure an outright playoff spot with a win, while the Lakers needed victory to avoid going through the play-in tournament.

Anthony Davis comments on game-winner by Talen Horton-Tucker

The LA Lakers’ narrow escape on Tuesday was courtesy of a huge basket by second-year swingman Talen Horton-Tucker.

With less than 30 seconds left in overtime and the Lakers down by one, Horton-Tucker drained a clutch three-pointer in the face of the New York Knicks’ Derrick Rose, who failed to close in on him in time.

In the postgame interview, Anthony Davis was asked about his thoughts on his teammate’s shot that gave them the 101-99 lead.

"The kid has confidence, he has heart," said Davis.

Frank Vogel on what the THT game-winning 3 says about him after getting his pocket picked by his favorite player growing up on a previous possession:



“He’s got big guts … he showed that with that shot.”



Kuzma used another word in the walkoff on @SpectrumSN. Same meaning! — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 12, 2021

Horton-Tucker had committed turnovers in the previous two plays but was able to maintain his composure to make the game-winning shot.

Anthony Davis also commented on the trash talk that was happening during the game when a few Knicks fans started jawing with him.

"It's all a part of basketball," Davis explained.

The LA Lakers will play the Houston Rockets at home on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if this is the game in which LeBron James will make his return before the regular season ends.

