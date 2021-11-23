“I’M IN!” - LeBron James open to a 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers team reunion on an episode of ‘Road Trippin’ Show' podcast

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers share a strange bond despite the star leaving the team after the 2017-18 NBA season. At the cost of being crude, the relationship between Cleveland and King James can almost be compared to two lovers who went through a couple of troublesome breakups but still want to stay friends.

Well, considering what the LA Lakers #6 has given to the city of Cleveland, it is only natural that they try to maintain cordial relationships even after moving on. During LeBron's last stint in Cleveland, the Cavaliers were a franchise the entire league envied and naturally feared.

Now, it seems that a reunion of the legendary 2015-16 Cleveland Caveliers might just be on the tables. The Road Trippin' Show, a podcast hosted by Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie Clifton, shared a tweet by Emmanuel Acho requesting a Cavs reunion on their Instagram story. The tweet by Acho, a former NFL linebacker, read:

"The 2016 Champion @cavs need a reunion episode: @imanshumpert is a Dancing with the stars (@DancingABC) champion. @TheRealJRSmith is college golfer at North Carolina A&T. @Rjeff24 is a fast rising TV personality. @KingJames is still the best basketball player in the NBA."

LeBron James responded to this invite on his Instagram story with an enthusiastic agreement. James wrote:

"I'M IN!"

Remembering LeBron James and the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers

Two of the hosts of the Road Trippin' Show are former 2015-16 Cavs teammates of James. Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye played for the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside LeBron James for two consecutive years. Together they won the 2015-16 championship and reached the 2016-17 NBA Finals.

Richard Jefferson, who happens to be one of the players mentioned in Acho's tweet, retired from the NBA post the 2017-18 season with the Denver Nuggets. He is now an up and rising commentator, analyst and podcast host.

Iman Shumpert, who played about 11 minutes for the Brooklyn Nets in 2020-21, is now a 'Dancing with the Stars' champion. Meanwhile, JR Smith, the well-known sharp shooter of the formidable Cavs, has since retired from basketball. He is pursuing a college degree and testing his luck at turning into a pro golfer.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LeBron James will be suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart will be suspended two games for their roles in the altercation during Lakers-Pistons on Sunday night. LeBron James will be suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart will be suspended two games for their roles in the altercation during Lakers-Pistons on Sunday night. https://t.co/8VunirAZ3u

LeBron James, on the other hand, is still playing for the LA Lakers alongside the likes of Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook. The former Cavaliers player is currently averaging 22.8 points while shooting 2.6 three-pointers per game.

If the proposed reunion happens, the Road Trippin' Show is likely to be heard by fans of the team and the players world over. Most would be curious to see if Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love choose to join in. Others would be happy to hear stories about one of the only two teams that defeated the seemingly invincible Golden State Warriors at their peak.

Edited by Parimal