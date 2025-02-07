"I'M IN TEARSSS" - Lakers fans in splits as Luka Doncic laughs at Draymond Green for smoking a layup

Luka Doncic remains sidelined as he continues rehabbing his injured calf. While on the bench for his first appearance at Crypto.com Arena as a Laker on Thursday night, Doncic delivered a notable moment. He was spotted laughing in reaction to Draymond Green’s wide-open missed layup.

In the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers - Golden State Warriors matchup, Green found himself wide open under the basket. What should have been an easy two points for Golden State turned into a 'Shaqtin’ a Fool' moment as Green smoked the layup.

Despite Doncic’s effort to hide his face, cameras still caught him laughing at the four-time NBA champion’s blunder. The clip quickly went viral on social media with users highlighting just how hilarious the moment was.

“IM IN TEARSSS,” a fan wrote.

“Yup he one of us for sure,” another user wrote.

“I feel ya Luka,” a user wrote.

“bro was genuinely disappointed,” another commented.

Some even called him a “demon” and “villain” for laughing at the blooper.

“Luka Demon mode unlocked!” a user wrote.

“Luka coming in as a villain,” another commented.

Green ultimately finished the half with six points as the San Francisco side trailed 49-69.

Draymond Green went to the locker room after hurting his neck

Draymond Green played a pivotal role in the Warriors' third-quarter surge, helping them close a 20-point deficit. He contributed six points on an efficient 75% shooting as the team outscored the Purple & Gold 30-21.

Green appeared to be in strong form, keeping the Warriors' comeback hopes alive. However, with nine minutes left in the final quarter, he showed signs of discomfort, clutching the back of his neck before exiting the floor.

“Draymond Green grabbing at the back of his neck and forced to the locker room with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter in LA,” The Athletic’s Anthony Slater wrote on X.

The injury wasn’t as serious as it initially seemed and Draymond Green returned to the court shortly after. He finished the game with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 "stocks" (steals + blocks) but the Warriors ultimately fell short in the contest as they lost 112-120.

