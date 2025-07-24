“I’m judging your feet for sure”: Jalen Green’s foot fetish confession sparks playful banter with Draya Michele 

Jalen Green and his girlfriend, Draya Michele, have been together for over two years, but it was only now that the two shared some personal details about their relationship. In an episode of Home Town, Green shared his adoration for feet, especially Michele’s feet.In one of the questions in the show, the NBA player revealed that he judged girls on how their feet look, to the shock of Michele.“I mean as a basketball player, I don’t have, you know, good feet,&quot; Green said. &quot;But if you like a girl, or you’re my girl, I’m judging your feet for sure.“You could be pretty and all, but the first thing I look at is your feet. Like how it was put together … Maybe you call it a foot fetish, maybe you don’t.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichele responded with a cheeky statement, saying that she has no idea why she is his girlfriend, considering that she has far from pretty feet.“Everyday I wake up and I’m don’t how I’m here,&quot; she said. &quot;What I’m doing here because I’m not known for having nice feet. He just happens to like mine.”The couple has a 17-year age gap. Green is 23, while Michele is 40 years old. While their relationship was marred by questions due to their age, the two remained solid.For Green, the upcoming season will be a new chapter in his life, as he is set to play for the Phoenix Suns after being traded by the Houston Rockets as part of the massive seven-team deal for Kevin Durant.Unless he gets traded before the opening night, Green is expected to play alongside Devin Booker as they look to revive the Suns’ playoff hopes after a disappointing year.Jalen Green made the first move in relationship with Draya MicheleIn the same episode, Jalen Green also revealed that he was the first one to make a move in their relationship, saying that he slid into Draya Michele's DMs.&quot;I slid in your DMs,&quot; Green said.Green’s admission made Michele ecstatic as she reacted with vindication upon hearing her boyfriend’s statement.&quot;Did everyone hear that!?&quot; she said.Green and Michele were lowkey for most of their relationship, but the couple has seemed to have gotten out of their shells in recent months. The two share a one-year-old daughter, Lyght.