"I’m just a ball player. You put me on the floor, I can make anything happen”- LeBron James is ready to play any role for LA Lakers, says it will always be coach's call

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is entering his 20th NBA season. At a recent Lakers practice, James was asked about his role will on the team. NBA reporter Mark Medina shared James’ comments. James highlighted his well-known versatility and talked about his willingness to play any position.

“For me, I’m just a ball player," James said. "You put me on the floor. I can make anything happen. I don’t really have a position."

“If it calls for me having to handle the ball a bit more, I can do that. If it calls for me being a screen-setter, I can do that … If it calls for me to be on the wing and running, I can do that. I’m more of a positionless type of basketball player. So you put me on the floor, I can make things happen."

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina LeBron James on his role in his 20th season LeBron James on his role in his 20th season https://t.co/JHJ232EuLW

LeBron James’ positional versatility has been well-documented throughout his career. James can play any role at 6-foot-8 with guard-like handles and elite athleticism. Even at age 37, as his athleticism is beginning to dwindle, James still has much to offer the Lakers.

First-year LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham also commented on James’ versatility. During a recent practice, Ham said he was experimenting with different lineups, including ones where James plays as a power forward.

“I’m just looking at everything, man," Ham said. "Seeing what fits. With a small lineup with Bron at the four, AD at the five, a traditional lineup. We haven’t paired Russ and Pat Bev together just yet. But we’ve been throwing all types of lineups together out there.

“You probably have to go to about three or four different lineups during the course of a game but have really 2 to 3 solid ones. But it just comes down to mixing and matching players."

It certainly benefits Ham to have LeBron James on his team. The LA Lakers rotation isn’t set yet. However, James looks like he’s ready for anything entering year 20.

LA Lakers' potential starting lineup this season

Kendrick Nunn at Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

Darvin Ham has offered a glimpse into the team's potential starting lineup. According to Ham, the Lakers' most used starting five in training camp has been Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Damian Jones. James, Davis and Westbrook aren't surprising choices. However, Nunn and Jones weren't necessarily expected.

Michael Corvo @michaelcorvoNBA So Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Damian Jones has been the most common starting 5 for the Lakers this week, per Darvin Ham, though that could change going forward So Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Damian Jones has been the most common starting 5 for the Lakers this week, per Darvin Ham, though that could change going forward

Kendrick Nunn missed last season with the LA Lakers due to a bone bruise in his right knee. Many expected him to be a third-string point guard this season, but he has been a standout in training camp.

"Kendrick today was killing, I don't think he missed a shot all day," Lakers guard Austin Reaves said.

Ham also talked about his first impression of Nunn.

"It's almost like he's a new player," Ham said. "He's a free agent for us. So, I told him he's going to be a big part of what I'm trying to do, and he's embraced it. And you can tell by his play thus far."

The Lakers added Damian Jones to give the team more youth and athleticism at the five. Many speculated he would back up Thomas Bryant, the Lakers' newly acquired stretch-five. However, Ham has spoken highly of Jones.

"Damian is just a really young, athletic big," Ham said. "He runs like a deer. He can jump to the ceiling. Really defensive-minded. He tries to protect the rim. Sets good screens. Rolls hard. Creating a constant threat at the rim. Again, being a presence in the paint defensively."

Ham will likely continue experimenting with different lineups throughout the preseason as he looks to lead the LA Lakers back to prominence this year.

