"I’m just battling out there" - Luka Doncic addresses looking banged up after rough game vs Thunder

Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks hold a 2-1 advantage over the Oklahoma City Thunder after winning Game 3 of their Western Conference Semifinals series. The Slovenian player went hard at his opponents, and even though he didn't have the biggest game of his career, Doncic left everything on the court to secure the 105-101 win.

Following the match, a video shows the Slovenian player dealing with something as he walked off the court. The player had a clear response when Mavericks reporter Brad Towsend asked what was hurting him.

“Everything,” Luka Doncic replied. “I’m just battling out there."

Going against one of the best defensive teams in the entire NBA (4th in defensive rating with 111.0), the Mavericks knew they would need to bring their best game to the court. While the Thunder have done a terrific job slowing down Kyrie Irving, who only averages 17.0 points per game, Luka has resisted a little better.

The 2024 MVP finalist is averaging 23.3 points per game this series, which is less considering he averaged 33.9 points in the regular season. The Thunder have been really good against the Mavs' two stars, yet the series isn't going in their favor at this point.

Luka Doncic, Mavericks take 2-1 lead over the Thunder

Despite Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving not scoring at the same level they did during the regular season or even against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round, the Mavs are finding ways to hurt OKC and win games.

PJ Washington has become the hero of this team, scoring 29 and 27 points in the last two games of the series, leading the Mavericks to two big wins against the No. 1 seed in the West.

In recent years, many people have commented that having a ball-hog like Luka Doncic would hurt Dallas' chances to win the NBA championship. But Luka can change his game and help his team in different ways if that secures them a win.

Doncic has managed to post 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists in three games. Kyrie is dishing 7.0 assists per game this series, improving the 4.7 he averaged against the Clippers.

Jason Kidd and his staff appear to have found the formula to win with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. These stars know they must sacrifice if they want to win. As things stand right now, that strategy is working just fine.