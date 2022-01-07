“I'm just going to take it one day at a time" – Kyrie Irving talks about if he’s open to taking vaccine

Kyrie Irving made his much-anticipated season debut for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Irving, who is eligible to play in 21 more road games this season, is still unvaccinated but could be warming to the idea of getting the jab later.

In the postgame interview, Irving was asked about his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine and if it has changed now that he's played in his first game of the season. The Nets superstar guard is hoping some things might happen that could ease his worries about the vaccine.

“Man, I’m just taking it one day at a time," Irving said. "Like I said earlier in the season, it’s not an ideal situation, and I’m always praying that things get figured out and we’re able to come to some collective agreement, whether it be with the league or just things that’s going on that could help kind of ease what we’re all dealing with COVID and the vaccine.

"I think everyone’s feeling it."

Nets Videos @SNYNets "I don't want to make it simply about me and simply about someone lessening the rules for me. I know what the consequences were, I still know what they are. But right now I'm just going to take it one day at a time" - Kyrie Irving on if his vaccine stance has changed "I don't want to make it simply about me and simply about someone lessening the rules for me. I know what the consequences were, I still know what they are. But right now I'm just going to take it one day at a time" - Kyrie Irving on if his vaccine stance has changed https://t.co/l9xNaDwTAw

Irving added that he does not want his vaccination status to be the main talking point of his return. Irving also said that whatever happens later in the season, he's sure he will address them along with his teammates.

According to a report by Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports, Irving is not against the COVID-19 vaccines available to the public and is just worried about the side effects. He's even open to taking a plant-based vaccine after adopting a vegan diet in the offseason.

Kyrie Irving showed no rust in season debut at Indiana Pacers

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets vs. the Indiana Pacers.

Kyrie Irving played in his first game of the season Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Irving is only available to play in road games that are not in New York City or Canada. He will be able to appear in 21 more games for the rest of the season.

Irving started for the Brooklyn Nets and played 32 minutes. He finished with 22 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals. He shot the ball well, going 9-for-17 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. He missed his two shots from beyond the arc in the Nets' 129-121 win over the Pacers.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kyrie was ballin' in his first game back:



22 PTS

4 AST

9-17 FG Kyrie was ballin' in his first game back:22 PTS4 AST9-17 FG https://t.co/Yb1dlLm6PJ

The Nets were down big entering the second half, but Irving and Kevin Durant led the comeback. Durant scored a game-high 39 points with eight rebounds and seven assists. James Harden added 18 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kyrie's next game will be on Monday at the Portland Trail Blazers. The Nets have a two-game homestand for the rest of the week, welcoming the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at the Barclays Center.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein