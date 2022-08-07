“‘I’m just going to wait this thing out and the ball is in y’all’s court’” - Kendrick Perkins says LeBron James’ extension can be a huge distraction, says LeBron will not be a cancer to the team

Reports suggest that LeBron James and the LA Lakers are discussing an extension for the forward. If successful, the extension would see LBJ remain with the Lakers for another two years. The extension talks are said to be "productive" thus far. James is eligible for a two-year extension worth $97.1 million. The extension talks clearly state King James' commitment to the franchise.

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has tagged the extension as the distraction LBJ needs. He interpreted it as James' opportunity to place the ball of the team's growth in Rob Pelinka's court. He also stated that James will by no means be a cancer to the team. His eyes are set on winning.

"It could be a huge distraction. I think it should be the right distraction for LeBron James," Perkins said. "As a matter of fact I think it should be disruptive.

"What he should do is make Rob Pelinka and the front office have on their mind 'what is LeBron thinking?' And hold them accountable to some form or aspect meaning saying, 'Hey, I'm just gonna wait this thing out and see how yall wanna go about for the betterment of this team."

Kendrick Perkins strongly believes LeBron James' mind is fixed on winning the championship

James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after scoring against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Capital One Arena on March 19, 2022, in Washington, DC.

James has won four NBA championships with three franchises. James will set his eyes on a fifth title, his second with the Lakers, in the upcoming season.

Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the only athletes to have an estimated net worth of one billion dollars or more.



James could easily face some off-court distractions. Forbes recently reported that the forward is crossed the billion-dollar mark. Kendrick Perkins believes that winning the championship title is the only concern of the 4-time MVP.

"Everybody in the world knows the only thing right now on LeBron James mind is winning the championship," Perkins said. "He already has all them letters in the world."

