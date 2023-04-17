"I’m just grateful"- Russell Westbrook gives thanks to Ty Lue and Clippers staff for trusting him after massive block helps the Clippers take 1-0 lead

Russell Westbrook showed gratitude towards Ty Lue and the LA Clippers coaching staff following the team's 115-110 Game 1 win over the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers acquired Westbrook after the trade deadline in the buyout market.

They didn't have a starting-caliber true point guard on their roster. Reggie Jackson and John Wall failed to fill that void and were traded at the deadline. Westbrook's addition raised a lot of eyebrows as he was coming off tumultuous tenure with the LA Lakers. His performances and numbers had dropped significantly, but the Clippers trusted him.

Fast forward to Game 1 of their first-round series game against the Phoenix Suns, Russell Westbrook repaid that faith by coming up with a clutch block on Devin Booker to guide the team to a win. He thanked the Clippers' coaching staff, saying (via SI Now's Joey Linn):

“Whatever is needed of me to win the game, I’ll do it. I’m just grateful Ty Lue and the staff believe in me.”

Westbrook couldn't make much of an impact scoring-wise, tallying only nine points on 3-of-19 shooting, including 1-of-6 from deep. However, he contributed with other aspects like his playmaking, rebounding and defense. Russ bagged 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and three blocks.

Despite his shooting struggles, Ty Lye kept the former MVP in the game in crunch time. He arguably made one of the best plays of the contest with 10.1 seconds left when he blocked Devin Booker's layup with the Clippers leading 111-108. Westbrook also threw the ball off Booker's leg, awarding LA the possession with their lead.

Russell Westbrook continues to thrive in an LA Clippers jersey

Russell Westbrook seems to have brushed aside the disappointment of his failed stint with the LA Lakers. The former OKC Thunder superstar is back to playing high-level basketball in an LA Clippers uniform. Entering their first-round series against the fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns, Westbrook was one of the keys to their success.

The Clippers will likely be without Paul George for the entire series, so Westbrook must dig into his superstar-caliber play. He didn't have a great night offensively in Game 1, but his ability to contribute in other areas came to his and the Clippers' aid.

Westbrook's intensity has helped him thrive in his prime, and it continues to be a factor that separates him from most point guards in the NBA. He remains an elite playmaker and rebounder for his position. His contribution to the Clippers' Game 1 win over the Suns shows for it.

Russell Westbrook has displayed a tremendous ability to bounce back from rough shooting nights. If he can get it together in that area, LA will overturn the odds and become a heavy favorite to beat the Suns in this series.

