"I’m just pissed off"- Mikal Bridges was fuming when his hometown team Sixers traded him to the Suns on the 2018 NBA Draft day

Mikal Bridges couldn't believe he was named the 10th pick of the 2018 NBA Draft by his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. The two-time NCAA champ from Overbrook, Philadelphia had just realized he was living a dream.

Bridges’ excitement and elation all went out the window when he was informed that the 76ers have traded him. Philly sent the Villanova superstar to the Phoenix Suns for the 16th pick and a 2021 first-round pick via the Miami Heat.

Five years later, Mikal Bridges opened up on his experience during that night (via Tidal League):

“I was excited. Dream come true but it’s just crazy how getting drafted by your hometown team (76ers) then getting traded kind of messed me up. It’s like you’re so excited like this is a dream but then now I’m just pissed off. I’m mad at them!”

The 16th pick turned out to be Zhaire Smith who played a total of 13 games for the Philadelphia 76ers in two seasons. He battled allergies as a rookie before a myriad of injuries torpedoed his second year. Philly traded him in 2020 to the Detroit Pistons, who released the former Texas Tech guard without playing a single game.

Philadelphia's first-round pick in 2021 via the Miami Heat became Jaden Springer. He played two games as a rookie and 16 last season. Springer’s averaging 2.4 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists. He has attempted 36 shots in his career, making half of them for 50%.

The Phoenix Suns, needless to say, won that trade several times over.

Mikal Bridges averaged 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals. He played all 82 games in his first season, starting in 56 of them. While Philly has had trouble with injuries, Bridges has not missed a single NBA game in his career.

Bridges was part of the Phoenix Suns team that reached the NBA Finals in 2021. He averaged 11.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.6 APG and 1.0 SPG. “The Warden,” by then, has become one of the league’s best and most versatile defenders.

Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs

After years of toiling in the Western Conference, Mikal Bridges found himself the centerpiece of the Phoenix Suns’ package for Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets traded their wantaway former MVP along with T.J. Warren to the Suns. Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 draft swap were sent to Brooklyn for KD and Warren.

From being an elite defender, “Brooklyn Bridges” showed a part of his game that never consistently emerged while with the Suns. The Nets, without Durant and Kyrie Irving, had to put their trust in whoever was left on the team.

Mikal Bridges showed that he has superstar potential. In 27 games with the Nets, he averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals. He shot 47.5% from the field, including 37.6% from deep. Bridges was the main reason the Nets locked up a top-six finish in the Eastern Conference and an outright playoff spot.

By a cruel twist of fate, the team waiting for them in the postseason was the Philadelphia 76ers and soon-to-be-named MVP, Joel Embiid.

Mikal Bridges and his team couldn’t stop Joel Embiid, James Harden and the stacked 76ers from dispatching them in just four games. If the Nets don’t make significant changes to their roster, Bridges may have to endure repeated smacking from the 76ers next season.

