"I'm just really blessed": Kelly Oubre expresses relief upon surviving getting hit by a car

About a month ago, Kelly Oubre had his season derailed due to an off-the-court incident. While out in Philadelphia, the veteran forward was allegedly struck by a motor vehicle causing multiple injuries.

Among the main injuries Kelly Oubre suffered was fractured ribs. Thankfully, he's been able to fully recover from this horrific event. Oubre is set to make his return to action later this week.

Following Philadelphia 76ers practice on Tuesday, Oubre opened up on what the past few weeks have been like for him. He's thankful that no serious injuries were sustained, but didn't like all the people who overly speculated on what happened to him.

"I’m just really blessed that it wasn’t worse than it is and that I’m able to come back to work and smile and walk and talk and breathe," Oubre said. "That’s what I have to say about the conspiracy theorists, and I love them, too. Like, I sit there on my downtime and look at them. Not with my life, though.”

After being a participant for the 76ers in practice, Oubre could make his return against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The last time he suited up in a game was November 10th against the Detroit Pistons.

Kelly Oubre looked like one of the biggest steals of the offseason

Last season, Kelly Oubre had a career year with the Charlotte Hornets. Despite averaging over 20 points per game, he had little to no market in free agency. Oubre ended up signing with the Philadelphia 76ers just weeks before training camp on a veteran's minimum contract.

Even though he joined the team late in the offseason, Oubre managed to have an immediate impact for the Sixers. Through the first couple weeks of this season, he looked like one of the best value signings of the summer.

In his first eight games for the Sixers, Oubre averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. He also shot a stellar 37.8% from three on close to five attempts per game.

Whether it was as a starter or off the bench, Oubre provided a scoring punch for the Sixers playing off Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. His best performance was on opening night when he scored 27 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on just 11 shot attempts.

Oubre was looking to silence his critics with the Sixers before his season was derailed with this accident. Now that he's nearing his return, the veteran forward is hoping to pick up right where he left off.