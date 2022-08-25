“I’m just saying they’re like Deontay Wilder; if they catch you, you’re going down” - Chris Broussard believes the Brooklyn Nets can be a dangerous outfit on their day

While Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets organization have made up, no one still knows just what they'll get from the team. They could be one of the NBA's best teams. Or they could allow more drama to torpedo another season.

On "The Odd Couple" podcast, analyst Chris Broussard said Brooklyn still has plenty of questions, but remains extremely dangerous. Broussard compared the Nets to boxer Deontay Wilder.

"Their chemistry, their lack of leadership, I think those are the things that will bite them, and the fact that Nash isn't a great coach, those will bite them in the end. And all that said, they almost beat the Milwaukee Bucks two years ago with James Harden playing on one leg and Kyrie Irving injured.

"And I know they got swept (this season), and, you know, you're right they got swept, but it was by 18 points all four games. ... I'm just saying they like Deontay Wilder. If they catch you, you're going down."

Despite having one of the league's most impressive rosters over the last several years, the Nets have struggled to contend for a championship.

It was a nightmare of a season last year, filled with off-the-court drama. The team eventually traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons. Eventually, the Nets would get swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. It appeared Brooklyn was falling apart, with Durant requesting a trade this summer and later giving an ultimatum to fire general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.

Brooklyn Nets look to bounce back for 2022-23 season

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant

After an offseason of uncertainty, the Nets are now looking like a team that could surprise and be a contender in the Eastern Conference. While the Nets have had plenty of ups-and-downs lately, there's no denying the talent of the roster.

With Durant set to return, as well as Irving expected to be good to go, the Nets still have two of the league's most dangerous offensive players. Brooklyn already had an intriguing roster with impressive depth all over, plus Ben Simmons' looming return as well.

While the Nets have been a rollercoaster of emotions over the last several years, there's still a chance for things to turn around in a hurry. Plenty will be watching, because a slow start could lead to trade rumors starting to heat up again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein