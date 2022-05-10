"I’m just trying to see what American Superstar is going to take it PERSONAL" - Former NBA champion issues an open challenge to American NBA players as Nikola Jokic wraps back-to-back MVP win

Denver Nuggets center and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has been the talk of the town following the four-time NBA All-Star's second consecutive MVP victory, ahead of Philadelpha 76ers center Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks forward and former MVP himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The news prompted a multi-faceted reaction from NBA analysts and fans alike. Many have called the result a "robbery," stating that 76ers center Joel Embiid should be on the receiving end of the award for his performance during the 2021/2022 regular season.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins was quick to share his thoughts on the declaration of the victor. Taking to social media, Perkins stated:

"This is 4 straight years that an International Player has won the MVP Award!!!"

Perkins' tweet was in reference to the fact that over the past four years in the NBA, the MVP trophy has been awarded to European players. Giannis Antetokounmpo was labeled the NBA MVP for the 2018-2019, as well as the 2019-2020 season, while Nikola Jokic has been victorious the past couple of seasons.

The second consecutive victory of being named the NBA's Most Valuable Player means Nikola Jokic now belongs in an elite category of players who have won the NBA MVP award back-to-back.

Kendrick Perkins went on to add:

"I’m just trying to see what American Superstar is going to take it PERSONAL and go get that trophy back! Carry the hell on…"

The tweet was sent with the aim of motivating and driving American players to, once again, get their hands on the MVP award.

Nikola Jokic: The Most Valuable Player

The NBA's Most Valubale Player honors are generally laid claim to by the best performers during the regular season, while simultaneously being able to guide their franchise to the best possible finish.

Under these parameters, the "Greek Freak" himself or "The Process" absolutely seem to be the only logical and rational option. However, what the "Joker" has been able to accomplish for the Denver Nuggets in what has been an injury-riddled season for the franchise is unprecedented.

Nikola Jokic has been on a tear the past couple of years and has been able to trascend his displays from the past year to the 2021/2022 season, as well, enabling him to win the coveted MVP trophy once again.

The Joker averaged career highs in multiple aspects of his game, in what has been a revolutionizing season for the big man himself, as well as the NBA.

Jokic recorded career-best Field Goals Made (FGM), Field Goal Percentage (FGP), Free Throws Made (FTM), Rebounds Per Game (RPG), Steals Per Game (SPG), Blocks Per Game (BPG), and last but not least, Points Per Game (PPG)

The reigning MVP tallied 10.3 FGM, 58.3 FG%, 5.1 FTM, 13.8 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 0.9 BPG, along with a staggering 27.1 PPG.

In what may have been a tight, three-horse race, an argument could be made for the fact that all three candidates are deserving of the recognition. However, calling Jokic's victory as a "robbery" is disrespectful.

Nikola Jokic will go down as one of the greatest centers to ever play the game. His contributions have led to a revolution in the Big Man role in today's game.

