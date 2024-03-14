"I'm just tryna eat my tomatoes": Ayesha Curry gives us hilarious first glance of Steph Curry at 36

Today, Steph Curry celebrates his 36th birthday. The four-time NBA champ has been dealing with an ankle sprain this week that kept him out of the Warriors' clash with the Dallas Mavericks. Despite that, on Thursday Curry and his family celebrated his 36th birthday, with his wife Ayesha sharing footage of his birthday morning on Instagram.

The future Hall of Famer can be seen sitting at the kitchen table eating breakfast when his wife, Ayesha Curry asks him how it feels to be 36. With three kids, and a fourth on the way, the couple have plenty of reason to be excited as of late.

Without missing a beat, Steph Curry quickly appears to shift into acting mode. As his kids sing Happy Birthday and wish the NBA legend a happy birthday in the background, Curry dropped a hilarioous one-liner that left his wife in stitches.

"I'm just tryna eat my tomatoes."

As it turns out, the "I'm just tryna eat my tomatoes" line was actually a reference to years back when Steph Curry wishes his daughter, Riley a Happy Birthday. As she was eating a snack in the kitch, the NBA star gave her a birthday present. Before opening her own custom pair of shoes, Riley candidly states:

"I'm just tryna eat my tomatoes!"

Looking at Steph Curry's targeted timeline for retirement amid birthday celebration

While Steph Curry's birthday celebration has continued to make headlines, the Warriors' star's 36th birthday also sparked talk of his future in the NBA. Over the past few months there has been considerable talk regarding the future of the Warriors big three.

In the case of Klay Thompson, his struggles from the floor have sparked plenty of talk regarding his future. With his contract set to expire this offseason, there was talk surrounding whether or not he would be willing to accept less money, and a decreased role, to stay with the team.

As Thompson recently indicated, he's not only willing to accept less money to stay with the team so he can retire a Warrior, he also sees the metaphorical light at the end of the tunnel. While he isn't planning on retiring right now, he indicated he doesn't want to play until 40.

In the case of Draymond Green, he too has indicated that if the timing is right, he only sees himself playing for two or three more years. As he also indicated, the timing of his announcement oculd coincide with whenever Steph Curry and Klay Thompson decide to retire.

This brings us to Steph Curry, who indicated in the past that he wants to follow in the footsteps of Tom Brady, who retired in his 40s. Curry explained over All-Star weekend that despite thinking about retirement often, he isn't there quite yet.

Given all of that, and Klay Thompson's plan to re-sign with the team, it sounds as though fans will have several more years of the famed Golden State big three.