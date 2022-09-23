“I’m not kidding we would actually scrimmage with the media” - The Warriors coach shares his hustle days in Cleveland, implies they had improper infrastructure for playing in the early days of the NBA

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been involved with the NBA since the late 1980's. He has experienced a lot as a player, coach, front office executive and broadcaster.

Kerr was recently a guest on the 'Real Ones' podcast with Logan Murdock and former NBA player Raja Bell. During his appearance, he discussed what NBA practices were like back in his early playing days.

Kerr was originally selected 50th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 1988 NBA Draft. He spent his rookie campaign with the franchise, and then was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers the following offseason. He found his stride in Cleveland and developed into an important role player. He shot 50.3% from 3-point range during the 1989-90 NBA season.

Kerr's shot over 47% from the perimeter during his three-year tenure with the Cavaliers. He found his niche in the league as a dominant outside threat. His shooting prowess made him a valuable asset to teams with championship aspirations.

Still, it wasn't east for the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter. Early in his career, his teams would partake in unconventional practice methods due to a lack of resources. Kerr and his Cavaliers teammates were often forced to scrimmage with members of the media.

"I’m not kidding we would actually scrimmage with the media," Kerr said in the podcast.

"We literally used to have pick up games. It would be like the four or five guys who weren't in the rotation in Cleveland in the old Richfield Coliseum, in the fifth floor, our practice. ...You know, the guy who just interviewed me is now guarding me."

The Golden State Warriors have a shot to go back-to-back

The Golden State Warriors are coming off an impressive title run. They beat the Boston Celtics in six games to capture their fourth NBA title in eight years back in June.

The team lost a lot of important depth players this offseason. Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica all signed elsewhere in free agency. The Warriors replaced them with high upside veterans like Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green. They also re-signed center Kevon Looney to a three-year, $25.5 million contract on July 10.

The Warriors have more championship experience than any contender in the Western Conference right now. That doesn't mean they should take any of them lightly.

Teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets are all getting key players back from injuries. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans are emerging threats with loads of young talent on their rosters. You also can't count out LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

As long as the Warriors have Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson at full health, they are going to be a tough out come playoff time.

The Warriors kick off their 2022-23 season against the Lakers at Chase Center on October 18.

