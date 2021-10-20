"I'm not leaving Portland" - Damian Lillard makes his stance clear on him being a Portland Trail Blazers player, puts rumors to rest

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard was one of the hottest names on the rumor mill this summer. After a number of years in which the organization struggled to build a legit contender to make a run at a Championship, it seemed as if Lillard finally wanted to move on from the franchise he had called home for nine years. The Portland Trail Blazers had seemed to become a team that many were hoping would take the next step. But that unfortunately never seemed to happen, as the organization struggled to put together a team that could move the needle and consistently compete for a championship.

As the offseason progressed, many wondered if the Trail Blazers would end up moving Lillard in a trade. The problem was that Lillard was one of the game's top superstars and it was unlikely that the team would find an offer that would bring back enough talent to replace his ability. As training camp inched closer, it seemed as if the waters had cooled down and Lillard was going to be on the Trail Blazers roster for the start of the season. That still didn't leave many wondering if a rough start out of the gate could lead to Portland entertaining trade offers again. It's going to be the first time in a while that Lillard will have a new coach, as the team went out and hired Chauncey Billups to be the new man in charge this offseason. But the six-time All-Star gave the basketball world an interesting comment today. Lillard went on to say that he's not leaving Portland, and is prepared for the struggles that this team might encounter this season.

“I’m not leaving Portland… Adversity is going to hit, there’s goong to be tough times. So if it starts off rocky or if it starts out as a struggle I won’t be happy about it, nobody would. But I’m not going to jump ship and bail out when that happens.”

It was a dramatic shift in momentum, as there was serious speculation building around the league that Lillard could become a popular name on the trade market again if Portland were to struggle early on. It's also huge for the organization and the fans, as it seems as if the elephant in the room can be removed and the team can focus its energy on the upcoming season. With Lillard focused on being apart of the Trail Blazers moving forward, it's going to be interesting to see what type of moves the front office can make down the road to speed up the process and give the superstar his best opportunity to compete for a championship. Damian Lillard has continued to be a massive part of the city of Portland and the franchise, and it looks as if for now, he's going to continue to be a big part of it moving forward.

