“I’m on a LeBron James team, let’s keep it 100” - Former NBA champion believes players fall in line after seeing the standard of excellence set by LeBron James, cites his own example

LeBron James has played with numerous players throughout his 19-year career. One thing that remains constant is how LBJ impacts his teammates, and Kyle Kuzma confirmed it.

Most of James' former teammates have always had high praise for the 18-time All-Star. He excels in carrying his teammates along, as he seemingly always makes everyone else better.

On the "Draymond Green Show," Kuzma discussed several topics, from his entry into the NBA to his season with the Washington Wizards. However, Green asked some questions about his time with the LA Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors forward acknowledged how much Kuzma's game changed after James joined the team. When asked if LBJ's presence made an impact, Kuzma said:

"The average fan, they look at the s**t on paper. Paper don't tell the whole story. Chemistry and fit are the most important things to win a championship, right?"

After Green concurred, saying that fit was more important than talent, Kuzma said:

"You can put four All-Stars on a team, and on paper, it looks like, 'Oh sh**t, they're gonna win a championship.' But how do you know? Is that third or fourth All-Star that you bring in, is he willing to now act like a fourth option?"

Kuzma highlighted his sacrifices after having a breakout sophomore season. After saying he doesn't play basketball just for the numbers, he said:

"I play basketball to win and win games and whatever role I got thrust with, one, Imma do it. Because, one, I'm on a LeBron James team. Let's keep it 100 right now. Like, you're on that team, and you see that man and him being a professional.

"Like, you're going to fall in line, because it's a certain excellence standard, and you don't want to let somebody down that care so much about winning. Like, you want to be part of that too."

Kyle Kuzma won a title with LeBron James

Kyle Kuzma, left, and LeBron James of the LA Lakers

Kuzma was drafted by the Lakers, spending four seasons with the team. In three of those seasons, he played alongside James.

Although their first year together was not a success, as they missed the playoffs, things were different the following year. Kuzma was a big part of the 2019-20 team that won the championship in the Orlando bubble.

The forward was the fourth-best scorer on the team behind James, Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. He averaged 10.0 points and 3.1 rebounds despite coming off the bench.

However, the Lakers crashed out of the 2021 playoffs in the first round. In an attempt to be competitive in 2022, they traded Kuzma, KCP and Montrezl Harrell to the Wizards for Russell Westbrook.

