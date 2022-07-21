"I'm live from LA, home of 7 professional teams... And the Clippers" - Draymond Green hilariously trolls the LA Clippers at the ESPY Awards

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors made their presence felt at the 2022 ESPY Awards. The NBA Finals MVP hosted the show while Klay Thompson won Best Comeback Athlete for the season after a sensational return from two devastating injuries.

Green, on the other hand, trolled the LA Clippers. It’s a long-standing joke that the Clippers are the “other” Los Angeles team in the NBA, while the LA Lakers are “the” team.

Green, who pretended to be doing a podcast, had a back-and-forth with the host when he replied to inform everyone what he was doing:

“I'm live from LA, home of 7 professional teams...And the Clippers.”

There are around a dozen teams that are based in the greater Los Angeles area. They include the Angels and Dodgers from baseball, the Chargers and the Rams in football, and the Galaxy and Los Angeles FC in soccer.

The point was well-taken as many responded to Green’s needling with hearty laughter. The LA Lakers hold a huge 104-61 lead over the LA Clippers in their head-to-head matchup in the NBA.

However, real basketball fans would know that the joke was actually on LeBron James’ Lakers. Ever since Ty Lue took over the head coaching job for the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard and their squad haven’t lost seven straight games.

Fadeaway World @FadeawayWorld



7-0



This includes sweeping the season series, 4-0. Ty Lue remains unbeaten against the Lakers as the Clippers' head coach:7-0This includes sweeping the season series, 4-0. Ty Lue remains unbeaten against the Lakers as the Clippers' head coach:7-0 🔥This includes sweeping the season series, 4-0. https://t.co/oALRMP4phb

Last season, without Leonard, and with Paul George almost out for the entire season, the “other” LA team played significantly better than the star-studded Lakers. Draymond Green, who covered a few of the Lakers’ games with the NBA on TNT crew, knew what Charles Barkley called the Lakers.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Chuck refuses to mention the word "Lakers" for the rest of the season Chuck refuses to mention the word "Lakers" for the rest of the season 😂 https://t.co/pNkyNd91cK

“Chuck” refused to call the purple and gold franchise the Lakers, but called them "losers" and “the team from Southern California.”

Draymond Green named the LA Clippers as a potential threat and problem to their title reign

Draymond Green sees as the LA Clippers as a potential threat to their title next season. [Photo: Fadeaway World]

Draymond Green proudly and boldly predicted that the Golden State Warriors will win three of the next four NBA championships. He based his judgment on how Steph Curry has become unstoppable and the anticipated improved play of Klay Thompson.

The former Defensive Player of the Year winner also cited the emerging stars of the team that will provide much-needed support from the bench. Draymond Green mentioned Jordan Poole, James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins as his references.

The charismatic forward did concede that the LA Clippers featuring a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would be a problem worth solving. Ty Lue’s squad punched more than their collective weight and will be looking forward to a healthy campaign next season.

When Green considered the Clippers’ looming threat, John Wall wasn’t a part of the team yet. Since then, the talented but oft-injured point guard has joined forces with Leonard and Paul George. On paper, they’ll be a tough matchup for any team in the NBA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far