"I'm locked in with TCU tonight" - Jalen Suggs hypes girlfriend Hailey Van Lith with sweet gesture for crucial Elite 8 game vs Texas

Orlando Magic star Jalen Suggs expressed his support for his girlfriend, college star Hailey Van Lith of the TCU Horned Frogs. Hailey played in her final college game on Monday night. TCU took on the Texas Longhorns in an Elite 8 game. It was the first time the Horned Frogs made it to the Elite 8.

Ad

Suggs was in attendance for TCU's game against the Longhorns on Monday. He took a video of himself at the Elite 8 game wearing a Van Lith jersey.

"You know who I'm reppin', you know who I'm supporting," Suggs said in his video. "Best time to be a basketball fan. I'm locked in with TCU tonight."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Van Lith posted 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists in her final NCAA game. However, her efforts weren't enough to beat the Texas Longhorns. The TCU Horned Frogs tasted a 58-47 defeat.

Jalen Suggs' girlfriend Hailey Van Lith projected 10th pick in 2025 WNBA draft

Hailey Van Lith is one of the top NCAA players in women's basketball today. While she doesn't have the same accolades to back up her elite status compared to the likes of Olivia Miles, Van Lith's numbers definitely talk a big game. After spending five years in college, Hailey averaged 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Ad

Van Lith's best college season was in the 2022-23 campaign when she was still playing for LSU. Hailey put up a college career-high of 19.7 ppg. Given the numbers she put up in five years, she's more than capable of playing in the big leagues.

While Hailey Van Lith hasn't confirmed her intentions to enter the 2025 WNBA draft, she's reportedly likely to enter. As for her draft projection, we're not entirely sure where she is likely to land. Yahoo Sports predicted that Hailey could potentially be picked 10th in the upcoming draft.

During her time in the NCAA, Van Lith made a reputation for herself as one of the most elite scorers in the league. Given the number of points she can bag, most WNBA teams would want to have a high-volume shooter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback