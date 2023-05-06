"I'm at a loss for words" - Kevin Durant in awe of Devin Booker who dropped a career-high 47 points in Game 3

On Friday May 5th, Devin Booker's career night helped the Phoenix Suns pull themselves back into their Western Conference semi-finals series against the Denver Nuggets.

In 41 minutes of gameplay, Devin Booker went off for 47 points, six rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 20-of-25 from the field and 5-of-8 from deep, giving him an 80% conversion rate from the field and 62.5% from the perimeter.

When speaking to the media after the game, superstar forward Kevin Durant struggled to find the appropriate adjectives to describe Booker's night, stating that he was "at a loss for words".

"Book just, I can't say enough about Book, like I'm at a loss for words," Durant said. "Just how he approaches the game, how he's just a leader of this team, this organization. How he brings it every single day, and we just follow his imprint. And, we rally around him, and tonight was one of those nights."

Given Durant's status as one of the best players in the NBA and in the league's history, his praise of Booker should not be taken lightly, especially as KD has been on teams with elite talent throughout his career, such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.

Devin Booker's performance provided Phoenix with their first win of the series, with it coming in front of their home crowd, and now, the Suns will be looking to even things up in Game 4, which is set to take place on Sunday and will once again be in front of the Suns' fans at the Footprint Center.

Kevin Durant declares Devin Booker a superstar

Devin Booker, Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Three

Later in the same press conference, Kevin Durant discussed how Devin Booker is on the path to superstardom within the league, crediting him as having everything needed to reach the upper echelon of the NBA.

"It's his love for the game," Durant said. "His humility for just life in general. He's a team builder. All the things you want in a superstar, he brings. He doesn't much about it. A lot of people don't write fluff stories or pieces about what he brings every single day, but we see it and appreciate it. And we've started to see it on a national scale in the last few years, with them being a successful team. But, he's everything you need in a player, on both ends of the floor, out in the community. I can't speak enough about how great he is."

The Suns still face a challenge to progress to the Western Conference Finals, especially as veteran guard Chris Paul is sidelined with a groin strain.

However, if Booker and Durant can continue to play at their current level, the Suns stand a chance of regaining control of the series against the Nuggets and potentially pulling ahead over the next week.

