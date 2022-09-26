“I’m not making any promises but I like our chances” - Klay Thompson sends Dubnation into a frenzy with his latest message

Klay Thompson's latest message will excite Golden State Warriors fans. During a recent Instagram Live session, Thompson spoke about the team's chances for the new season. He said (via Kylen Mills on Twitter):

"2023, I'm ain't making no promises, but I like our chances!"

Kylen Mills @KylenMills



Steve Kerr said yesterday that Klay is in a great place physically, mentally, spiritually right now. Watch out NBA Klay Thompson on Instagram live (from the boat) one day before Warriors training camp starts: “2023, I’m not making any promises but I like our chances.”Steve Kerr said yesterday that Klay is in a great place physically, mentally, spiritually right now. Watch out NBA #dubnation Klay Thompson on Instagram live (from the boat) one day before Warriors training camp starts: “2023, I’m not making any promises but I like our chances.”Steve Kerr said yesterday that Klay is in a great place physically, mentally, spiritually right now. Watch out NBA #dubnation https://t.co/jDRuh1qNzZ

Thompson successfully returned to the court after two and a half years. The Warriors made the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 Finals and eventually won their fourth title in eight years. Golden State proved their mettle as contenders when healthy, despite the odds stacked against them.

The defending champions are considered among the favorites to make the NBA Finals next year. However, the Warriors lost integral bench players like Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. in free agency.

However, the Golden State Warriors remain favorites.

Klay Thompson's availability for the entire season could be vital for the Warriors' success.

The Golden State Warriors may have lost some depth this offseason, but they have most of their core players on the roster. Aside from their big three, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole's presence could be vital.

Klay Thompson will play the team's opening game for the first time in four years. It could help him get even closer to being the player he was before his injury in the 2019 Finals.

Thompson has made significant progress already. If he stays healthy for long stretches, especially come playoff time, it improves the Warriors' hopes of repeating.

Klay Thompson finding his rhythm could help his co-stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green. He can share the offensive burden with the former and help the latter maintain the Warriors' defensive efficiency.

Continuity has been key to the success of the Golden State Warriors. Having Thompson make his presence felt from the opening night would elevate their performance.

It will be interesting to see how Thompson plays in an entire season. He will have occasional rest days. However, playing a whole season could still be challenging, especially with the Dubs having a target on their backs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far