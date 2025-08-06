"I'm off the market y’all": Malik Beasley’s ex-wife, Montana Yao, teases personal announcement while enjoying couples massage with her “wife”

Montana Yao, ex-wife of Malik Beasley, celebrated her birthday on Tuesday by making a major personal announcement on social media. Yao showed off her new relationship in a now-deleted Instagram story.The social media activity featured Montana Yao and her girlfriend, Autumn Jones, enjoying a couples massage. Sharing a photo of the activity, Yao also introduced her followers by referring to Autumn as her “wife”.“Couples massage with my wife @autumnjoness. I’m off the market yall,” Yao captioned her story.Credits: Instagram (@montanayao)Yao’s relationship with Autumn Joness caught many off-guard, especially as Joness maintains a low profile. She has a private Instagram account with 187 followers and has stayed out of the spotlight. Before Yao shared her now-deleted Instagram Story, there were no signs that they were together, and they weren't spotted in public together as wellThis quiet romance is a big shift from Yao’s past relationship with NBA player Malik Beasley. They started dating in 2018 and had a son in 2019. A year later, they tied the knot. Things, though, took a turn in December 2020 when photos surfaced of Beasley holding hands with Larsa Pippen, following which, Yao filed for divorce. Beasley eventually apologized publicly, and the couple found their way back to each other and welcomed a daughter in November 2022.Yao filed for legal separation in March 2025, just a day before what would have been their fifth wedding anniversary.Malik Beasley began dating Brazilian model shortly after divorce from Montana Yao was finalizedMalik Beasley made his relationship with Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto public not long after he finalized his divorce from Montana Yao in March 2025. Since then, the couple has been open about their life together, often sharing candid moments on social media.Garibotto has been by Beasley's side through it all, supporting him at games and has regularly posted proud messages celebrating his achievements.Things seemed to grow even more serious when Beasley spent Easter with Garibotto. The two marked the holiday with a fun and festive photoshoot in New York City, capturing the joy of the moment and showing how close they've become.“I found my bunny 🐰 @nataagataa Happy Easter 🐣,” Malik Beasley captioned his post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn June, the pair continued to enjoy each other’s company with a romantic getaway to Turks &amp; Caicos. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, shortly after the vacation, Beasley found himself in the spotlight again, due to a betting scandal.