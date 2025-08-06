  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • "I'm off the market y’all": Malik Beasley’s ex-wife, Montana Yao, teases personal announcement while enjoying couples massage with her “wife”

"I'm off the market y’all": Malik Beasley’s ex-wife, Montana Yao, teases personal announcement while enjoying couples massage with her “wife”

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Aug 06, 2025 11:00 GMT
Malik Beasley and Montana Yao - Image Credits: Instagram (@mbeasy5, @montanayao)
Malik Beasley and Montana Yao - Image Credits: Instagram (@mbeasy5, @montanayao)

Montana Yao, ex-wife of Malik Beasley, celebrated her birthday on Tuesday by making a major personal announcement on social media. Yao showed off her new relationship in a now-deleted Instagram story.

Ad

The social media activity featured Montana Yao and her girlfriend, Autumn Jones, enjoying a couples massage. Sharing a photo of the activity, Yao also introduced her followers by referring to Autumn as her “wife”.

“Couples massage with my wife @autumnjoness. I’m off the market yall,” Yao captioned her story.
Credits: Instagram (@montanayao)
Credits: Instagram (@montanayao)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Yao’s relationship with Autumn Joness caught many off-guard, especially as Joness maintains a low profile. She has a private Instagram account with 187 followers and has stayed out of the spotlight. Before Yao shared her now-deleted Instagram Story, there were no signs that they were together, and they weren't spotted in public together as well

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This quiet romance is a big shift from Yao’s past relationship with NBA player Malik Beasley. They started dating in 2018 and had a son in 2019. A year later, they tied the knot.

Things, though, took a turn in December 2020 when photos surfaced of Beasley holding hands with Larsa Pippen, following which, Yao filed for divorce. Beasley eventually apologized publicly, and the couple found their way back to each other and welcomed a daughter in November 2022.

Ad

Yao filed for legal separation in March 2025, just a day before what would have been their fifth wedding anniversary.

Malik Beasley began dating Brazilian model shortly after divorce from Montana Yao was finalized

Malik Beasley made his relationship with Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto public not long after he finalized his divorce from Montana Yao in March 2025. Since then, the couple has been open about their life together, often sharing candid moments on social media.

Ad

Garibotto has been by Beasley's side through it all, supporting him at games and has regularly posted proud messages celebrating his achievements.

Things seemed to grow even more serious when Beasley spent Easter with Garibotto. The two marked the holiday with a fun and festive photoshoot in New York City, capturing the joy of the moment and showing how close they've become.

“I found my bunny 🐰 @nataagataa Happy Easter 🐣,” Malik Beasley captioned his post.
Ad
Ad

In June, the pair continued to enjoy each other’s company with a romantic getaway to Turks & Caicos.

However, shortly after the vacation, Beasley found himself in the spotlight again, due to a betting scandal.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications