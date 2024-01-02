"I'm not moved" - Unimpressed with OG Anunoby trade, Stephen A. Smith is still eyeing Donovan Mitchell deal for Knicks

Despite their recent trade, Stephen A. Smith is still not completely sold on the New York Knicks. He recently opened up on another blockbuster move he'd like from them before the NBA trade deadline.

On Sunday, OG Anunobdy made his debut for the Knicks. He logged 35 minutes and finished with a stat line of 17 points, six rebounds and two steals in a win.

Following this performance, Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on the new-look Knicks. Even with the addition of Anunoby, he'd like to see them go out and acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm not moved," Smith said. "I don't want to hear about Dejounte Murray. Go out and get Donovan Mitchell. You got eight first-round picks available to you, use a couple dammit. Get him."

Expand Tweet

The Knicks were very in on Mitchell when he was being traded from the Utah Jazz, but lost out to the Cavaliers in the sweepstakes. This season, the four-time All-Star is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Is Stephen A. Smith right about his stance on the New York Knicks?

Overall, it's hard to disagree with what Stephen A. Smith said about the New York Knicks. Bringing in a guy like OG Anunoby certainly makes them better, but not by much. If they want to compete with some of the other top teams in the Eastern Conference, they'll have to acquire another high-level player.

Anunoby gives the Knicks an elite perimeter defender, but he isn't known for being much of a scoring threat. As Smith mentioned, losing a player like Immanuel Quickley in the trade only puts more responsibility on Jalen Brunson in the backcourt.

Even after the trade with the Toronto Raptors, New York has the assets to pull off another big move. If they want to move up into the top tier of Eastern Conference teams, they'll need a big splash. Looking at their roster, they still don't have the firepower to match up with a team like the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks.

If the Knicks brought in Mitchell, they'd instantly have one of the top guard duos in the league. Both he and Brunson are star-level players who could easily co-exist alongside one another. Some might argue size would be an issue, but Mitchell's long wingspan can help cover that up.

The Knicks moved the needle with the Anunoby trade, but not enough to be considered a legit contender in the East.