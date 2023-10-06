"I’m in the NBA making millions of dollars": Tyler Herro revealed grounding factor amidst Damian Lillard trade rumors

Tyler Herro has been a staple in Miami Heat trade rumors since he entered the NBA in 2019. Herro’s eye-opening performances in the championship series against the LA Lakers in 2020 have made him a valuable Heat piece. He has also become a trade bait for some of the biggest stars that were rumored to be Miami’s targets over the past few years. Recently, reports came out that he was the centerpiece of the package the Heat were dangling to acquire former Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.

Herro, however, will remain in South Florida after Miami’s botched attempt to land “Dame Time.” The Blazers gave in to Lillard’s trade demand but sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks instead. The former Sixth Man of the Year took the rumors in stride and even joked that he’s expecting the same thing in the next offseason.

During a recent interview with Couper Moorhead, Tyler Herro had this to say about how he has kept himself steady and grounded:

“I feel like the HEAT still trust me and believe in me and all of that. I’m happy I’m here. At the end of the day, it’s a business and I try to keep that in perspective at the same time because I’m in the NBA making millions of dollars and setting my family up for the rest of their lives, too.

"This is where I want to be so that’s why maybe I felt a little disappointed in some way, but I understand the business at the same time.”

Tyler Herro has had a challenging last few months. He brutally injured his hand while diving for a loose ball in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The shooting guard watched from the sidelines as the Miami Heat pulled one upset after another.

Unfortunately, the Heat couldn’t get past Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the stacked Denver Nuggets. There were reports that Herro could have played in the finals but the team chose to sideline him. Here’s what he had to say about that missed opportunity:

“Watching the Finals, I just saw so much opportunity for me to do my thing and help the team win. We scored [around 90 points] for three games straight, I just felt like there was an opportunity for me and it was tough just watching.”

The Miami Heat will need Tyler Herro more than ever

The Miami Heat lost Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, two important players in their run to the 2023 NBA Finals, in free agency. Pat Riley countered by adding Josh Richardson, Thomas Bryant and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Vincent and Strus were crucial for their outside shooting, particularly in the playoffs. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will lean more on Tyler Herro for his ability to hit from the outside and create shots.

Herro has fully recovered from his injured hand. He is healthy and raring to go. The Miami Heat are fortunate that he’s engaged and grounded. They will need him to be at his best to fulfill Jimmy Butler’s vow of winning the championship this year.