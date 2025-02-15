"I'm nervous" - Mac McClung shares honest feelings on potentially making history with potential Slam Dunk Contest 3-peat

  • home icon
By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Feb 15, 2025 01:10 GMT
NBA: All Star Saturday Night - Source: Imagn
Mac McClung shares honest feelings on 3-peat (Image Source: IMAGN)

G League star Mac McClung could make history at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, as he is set to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday. McClung will be making his third consecutive appearance in the contest after winning in both 2023 and 2024. He is the only G League player in history to win two Slam Dunk Contests.

Now, McClung has the opportunity to go for a three-peat. If he pulls off a third straight victory, he would become the first player in NBA history to achieve the feat. McClung spoke about his mindset heading into the contest.

"I don't know, I'm going to try my best," McClung said. "I'm nervous but super excited. ... I think it just makes me kind of want to prepare more. I feel like since it's an incredible weekend, it's an incredible thing to be a part of."
"A win would not only make McClung the first player to win three Slam Dunk Contests in a row, but it would also tie him with Nate Robinson for the most victories in contest history. As of this writing, Robinson remains the only player to win three Slam Dunk titles.

Looking at Mac McClung's NBA Slam Dunk Contest journey

NBA: All Star Saturday Night - Source: Imagn
NBA: All Star Saturday Night - Source: Imagn

Mac McClung made his Slam Dunk Contest debut in 2023, where he faced Kenyon Martin Jr., Trey Murphy III and Jericho Sims.

While the contest was initially expected to be uneventful due to its lineup, McClung shocked the crowd with a series of spectacular dunks, making it one of the most memorable performances in recent history.

In 2024, the stakes were even higher, as NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown decided to enter the competition.

Although McClung was the defending champion, many fans expected the Boston Celtics superstar to take home the trophy. However, Brown's dunks failed to live up to the hype, allowing McClung to once again steal the spotlight.

Now in 2025, Mac McClung is set to compete against Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls), Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs) and Andre Jackson Jr. (Milwaukee Bucks). With history on the line, all eyes will be on McClung as he attempts to cement his legacy as one of the greatest dunkers in NBA history.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
