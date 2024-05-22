“I’m okay with just letting it go” - LeBron James’ wife Savannah James gets candid on how she deals with lack of conversations in relationships

LeBron James' wife Savannah James had an interesting perspective on the tricky aspects of relationships. When asked about how she would handle miscommunication or lack of proper communication in a relationship, she pointed out the importance of being open in letting the chips fall where they may.

During the latest episode of her "Everybody's Crazy Podcast" with the founder of Crown + Conquer, April McDaniel, one of their listeners shared how one of her friends had cut ties with her. Interestingly, McDaniel described herself as someone who prefers to get some closure.

However, Savannah James felt differently about it as she would still weigh the importance and state of the relationship before even making an effort. The episode was uploaded on their YouTube channel and on Spotify.

"(12:15) No, because I feel like I give purely," James said, "and if it's not something that don't feel right to me or feel like the relationship has died down and there's no conversation had as to why, I'm okay with just letting it go."

Perspectives may vary when it comes to this topic, but LeBron James' wife highlighted that communication in a relationship should work cohesively from both parties.

LeBron James' wife talks about establishing the next phase of her life with the Lakers star

During an "Everybody's Crazy Podcast" episode, Savannah James highlighted the importance of establishing where her life with LeBron James is heading. Despite being married since 2013, the Lakers star's wife reiterated that marriage shouldn't be the end of a relationship's goals or aspirations together.

" (25:32) LeBron and I were together for 10 years before we got married," James said, "... the biggest thing that I felt was just a sense of security ... I just passed my 10-year anniversary and something that we want to be more intentional with is just making sure ... what our next phase of life looks like ... We speak about that often."

Interestingly, James also talked about how it was crucial that she felt a sense of security in the relationship even before they tied the knot. However, she wants to continue strengthening their bond and foundation by having important conversations with LeBron James as to how they view the next stage of their life together.