"I'm one of the best players in the world" - Former All-NBA selection and 2x All-Star ready for revenge tour next season

Victor Oladipo is feeling healthier than ever and is ready for his "Revenge Tour." The two-time NBA All-Star has had a rough few years due to injuries, but he cannot wait for next season.

In an appearance on "The VC Show" with Vince Carter, Oladipo talked about his offseason workouts and explained the meaning of his "Revenge Tour." The Miami Heat guard also said that his injuries were caused by a botched surgery on his torn quad.

"When I say revenge, I'm talking about God's revenge," Oladipo said. "They messed up my surgery. I sat back. I tore my quad. I sat back. But now it's my time to rise. I truly believe that. So that's the revenge tour. That's what it’s all about. It's one day at a time. It's a constant grind every day. That's what I'm focused on doing."

Oladipo is also excited about the upcoming season as he called himself one of the best players in the world. He believes people might have forgotten about him due to his injuries. That has motivated him to be an even better player.

"I'm one of the best players in the world, period," Oladipo said. "I think that my injury has kind of built a misconception of who I am as a player. I'm itching just thinking about it. It's so crazy. It's like a rebirth. Being in my 10th year, it feels like I'm in Year 1 all over again. But it's like Year 1 with a little bit of experience."

The former Most Improved Player announced his return in the Heat's final game of the regular season. Oladipo bagged 40 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals against the Orlando Magic. He also shot 59.1%, including 45.5% from beyond the arc.

Victor Oladipo's NBA career so far

Victor Oladipo is a two-time NBA All-Star.

Victor Oladipo was picked second overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2013 NBA draft. He spent the first three seasons in Orlando before getting traded to the OKC Thunder in 2016.

After a year in Oklahoma City, Oladipo was traded again, this time to the Indiana Pacers. In his first season there, he became an All-Star for the first time. He also won the 2018 Most Improved Player award and earned a spot in the All-NBA Third Team.

Oladipo was having another All-Star season when he suffered a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He was eventually traded to the Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat in 2021. He underwent another surgery on his right knee, causing him to miss almost all of last season.

The Heat decided to bring Oladipo back, signing him on a two-year, $18 million deal this offseason.

At 30, Oladipo is still in his prime despite enduring multiple injuries. He was one of the best two-way players in the league in 2018 and could be back better than ever next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav