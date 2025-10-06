"I'm open to things": Lakers coach JJ Redick not shutting the door on $11,571,429 defensive stalwart's starting prospects 

Lakers coach JJ Redick remains noncommittal on his starting lineup decision. Redick stated multiple times that it doesn't matter to him as much due to last season's track record of deploying 24 starting lineups. Redick also cited that he changed his pre-decided group eight games into his rookie year as a coach.After Sunday's 111-103 preseason loss to the Warriors, those questions returned, specifically for Jarred Vanderbilt. The defensive stalwart has started both preseason games amid LeBron James' absence in the frontcourt. While LA is 0-2, Vanderbilt is showcasing his 2023 caliber, which has put him in the conversation as a fifth starter.Redick reacted to the possibility after Sunday, saying:&quot;Again, I said that we started 24 lineups last year. The lineup that started the season for us played eight games together before we made a change. So, of course, I'm open to things, of course. And like I said, everything's gonna be have to be earned.&quot; (1:56 onwards)Vanderbilt finished the game with nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals, shooting 4-for-8, including 1-for-3 from deep. Three of his boards came on the offensive end. His high-level activity was well backed by his rejuvenated offense, making a compelling case for him to start.JJ Redick acknowledged that Jarred Vanderbilt has worked on his game this offseason and looks healthy. He also spoke about his 3-point shot and made it clear that an improvement there &quot;unlocks a lot.&quot; It's a bonus if the Lakers can feel comfortable with Vanderbilt's $11,571,429 paycheck for next season.Why Jarred Vanderbilt's offensive limitations shouldn't concern JJ Redick and the LA Lakers Jarred Vanderbilt has offensive limitations, but they won't be any worse than before. If anything, with improved health and confidence, it's only better than what it was two years ago. Vanderbilt was a key player in the Lakers' run to the conference finals in 2023. He played alongside a non-shooter in Anthony Davis, and it didn't hurt LA much. The offensive talent around him, with D'Angelo Russell, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura, compensated for his lack of production.Enter Luka Doncic, and the equation changes further than 2023. Reaves has also upgraded in many ways since, while LeBron, at almost 41, could still be an All-NBA caliber player. Deandre Ayton also has a versatile offensive game, which could help mask Jarred Vanderbilt's offensive issues even better than they did in 2023.The Lakers clearly need him for two-way balance. They addressed the center position with Ayton, but the point of attack remains a weak area. Marcus Smart is an option, but he isn't reliable due to his injury history. He's already dealing with an Achilles injury to start the 2025-26 NBA season.As good as Rui Hachimura has been, his role defensively overlaps with Luka Doncic and LeBron James. That leaves Austin Reaves as a point-of-attack defender, who has two seasons of sample size on why he's not well-suited for the job.Vanderbilt's chemistry with LeBron and Reaves also makes a compelling case for his prospects as a fifth starter.