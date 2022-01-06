"I'm not optimistic, but we'll see" - Steph Curry gives an update on his status for Golden State Warriors' next game after sustaining a quad contusion

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered a quad injury while playing against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Curry banged his left knee hard onto the court in the first half. The two-time MVP continued to play on for the rest of the game, logging 36 minutes, but did not look comfortable after suffering the injury.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Curry gave an update regarding his status for the Warriors' next game against the New Orleans Pelicans, saying he wasn't optimistic about playing on Thursday night. Here's what he said (via Anthony Slater):

"Yeah it sucked. The way I feel right now, I'm not optimistic, but we'll see."

The game against the Pels will be the second night of a back-to-back set. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also seemed uncertain about Curry playing against New Orleans when asked about it by reporters. Here's what Kerr said:

"There's a chance, I mean he's got a pretty good quad contusion and those generally get worse overnight with the flight and everything, so there is a chance he won't play tomorrow."

Curry mentioned that he didn't feel it would be a long-term issue for him. If he does rest on Thursday night, it will be a well-deserved one as the 33-year-old has missed just three games so far this season.

Can the Golden State Warriors manage to win without Steph Curry?

Jordan Poole and Steph Curry high-five each other during Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have arguably been the best team this season thus far. One of the most impressive factors about their current roster is that they have received contributions from all their players. Last year, the burden was on Steph Curry's shoulders as he had to play every game to help his team end up on the winning side.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case this time around. The Warriors have seen the rest of their group featuring Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins and Otto Porter Jr. perform extremely well and share responsibilities with Draymond Green and Curry to ensure the Dubs can survive when playing without their best players.

They have also played well when Curry hasn't been able to get going and is leaning into the role of a facilitator during certain games. Even if Curry is not available over the next few games, it won't be a surprise to see the Golden State Warriors produce positive results in his absence.

Edited by Parimal