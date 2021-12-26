"I'm not a very patient person" - LeBron James gives a reserved answer when asked about the current state of the LA Lakers roster

NBA and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to remain calm with the team's performance thus far despite the Lakers losing their fifth game on the spin.

After yet another defeat against the Brooklyn Nets by seven points, LeBron James was asked if he is staying patient with a roster that has never been fully fit. LeBron James said:

"I'm not a very patient person... But without our head coach, just getting guys back, still missing a few, I just try to stay even-keeled... No one is going to feel sorry for us."

King James played 40 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets and dropped 39 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 7 assists while going 8 off 9 from the free throw line and 14 off 25 from the field. Although the Lakers extinguished the Nets' 23 point lead in the fourth quarter, LeBron and co. fell to a 122-115 loss to a team without Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

Can LeBron James and the Lakers stop this five-game losing run?

LeBron James against the Phoenix Suns

Arguably the greatest player of all time, LeBron James has been out of the world this season with his performances despite being in his 19th season. The Lakers needed every ounce of that performance, but they still found themselves eighth in the Western Conference with a 16-18 record as they have slipped below the 0.500 mark once again.

LeBron James is currently averaging 27.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting the ball better than 51% from the field and a little over 34% from beyond the arc. Those are MVP caliber numbers but the only reason why James isn't mentioned in the race is because of his team's record.

The Lakers have lost their last five games against the likes of the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, etc. While they miss Anthony Davis and his exploits, the manner of defeats in these games is something that is hard to comprehend.

The Lakers squad, after the acquisition of Russell Westbrook, was built with championship aspirations. They are from it at the moment. If anything, getting into the postseason would be considered an achievement for the Lakers.

Team chemistry continues to be a hindrance for the Lakers as they have struggled to keep their players fit. There have been rumors emerging of potentially trading superstars Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. But that could very well be the Lakers just testing the water rather than having something concrete ready.

LeBron James and co. have a two-game road trip up next against the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies. They will be hoping to break this losing streak against either one of them. But failure to do so could very well start the conversations of the Lakers potentially writing this season off, as early as January.

Edited by Parimal