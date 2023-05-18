"I’m a phenomenal passer" - Kyle Lowry has a hilarious reaction to Bam Adebayo's bold claim

Kyle Lowry didn't hold back mocking his teammate Bam Adebayo after the latter claimed he is a "phenomenal passer." Lowry was busy on his phone as the two spoke to the media together after the Miami Heat's 123-116 comeback win over the Boston Celtics in conference finals Game 1 on Wednesday.

Adebayo finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists on the night. The Heat center seemingly gloated about his all-around effort, saying:

"My teammates wanted me to be aggressive first. They [Celtics] started to send a double. I'm a phenomenal passer, so that's why I can make the extra pass."

Lowry hilariously looked at Adebayo in disbelief and laughed in his face after hearing those comments.

"Oh my god, that is crazy, but I'll take it," said Lowry.

Adebayo immediately showed Lowry that he had more assists. The latter had three assists off the bench for Miami. Lowry defended that stat, saying Adebayo had the ball in his hands more before sarcastically repeating the latter's comments.

"Phenomenal passer," said Lowry.

Bam Adebayo doesn't boast point guard-like distribution skills, but he's a willing and effective passer. His feel for the game is excellent for his position. He averaged 3.2 assists in the regular season and is up to 3.5 in the playoffs. Adebayo has dished a career-high 11 assists four times in his career, so he might be a phenomenal passer if need be.

Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo play excellent cameos in Heat's Game 1 win

The focus has been on Jimmy Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra amid the Miami Heat's resurgent run as the eighth seed in the playoffs thus far, and rightly so. Spoelstra's coaching and Butler's execution have been spot-on, leading the Heat to be only three wins away from a finals appearance.

However, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry have also made significant contributions as the other veteran stars. Adebayo has averaged 18.1 points and 9.2 rebounds this postseason, while Lowry has tallied 10.1 points and 4.5 assists off the bench.

The two played excellent cameos in the Heat's Game 1 win over the Celtics on Wednesday to Jimmy Butler's 35-point night. Bam Adebayo went off for 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, shooting 69.2%. He had a box +/- of +18, the highest on the team. Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry had 15 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 50.0% shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

