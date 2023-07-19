"I'm picking Milwaukee"- Kendrick Perkins makes a bold claim that the Bucks will remain favorites even if the Heat get Damian Lillard

Kendrick Perkins isn't backing off his stake in the Milwaukee Bucks as the favorite over the Miami Heat, even if Damian Lillard joins Jimmy Butler and Co. The Bucks lost to the Heat in the first round in the 2023 playoffs, despite being the No.1 seed and the team with the best record in the league.

Granted, Giannis Antetokounmpo missed nearly two games (he played 11 minutes in Game 1). However, the Bucks still lost the other two games in which he played the entire contest. The Heat achieved the feat despite missing Tyler Herro behind a historic run from Butler.

The Heat should theoretically be a favorite over Milwaukee, but Perkins doesn't think so. Here's what the former NBA champion said on ESPN's NBA Today show:

"[The Heat] are not the favorites, nor would I have them the favorite even if they picked up Damian Lillard... I have everything invested into the Bucks... [if] they were to face this Milwaukee Bucks team again. I'm picking Milwaukee."

The Heat relied on their grit and determination to prevail against Milwaukee. They were also the better-coached team, significantly impacting how things played out in that series. Former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer certainly wasn't at his best. He made some questionable choices and didn't call timeouts on crucial junctures.

Fast forward to the offseason, the Bucks remain a deeper team on paper, especially after the offseason moves. Miami is going all in pursuing a third star, notably Damian Lillard. They didn't re-sign valuable role players like Max Strus and Gabe Vincent in free agency.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee has retained the depth and core that led them to the best league record last year and won them a title in 2021. Kendrick Perkins has a valid argument here. The last time Milwaukee lost to an underrated Miami team in 2020, the following year, they dislodged the Heat in a series sweep win en route to a championship.

The Bucks also have new coaching personnel this year, with Adrian Griffin taking over the HC job from Budenholzer.

Milwaukee Bucks have depth and balance, while Miami Heat are unlikely to match that amid Damian Lillard trade talks

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat entered the offseason with significantly different plans for their roster-building process. The Bucks did everything to retain their core by signing free agents Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez to a combined $150 million deals.

Meanwhile, they also addressed the need for a backup big and a shooter, signing Robin Lopez and Malik Beasley to minimum deals. The Miami Heat, meanwhile, wanted to add another big name.

They seemed to place their faith in their low-risk, high-reward underrated group of role players. The Heat didn't pursue re-signing their own free agents like Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, opting to wait for a potential Damian Lillard trade acquisition.

That's a power move. That could potentially lead Miami to another finals run and probably a championship. The Heat have performed exceptionally well as underdogs, but they at least had some continuity and balance.

With the ongoing Damian Lillard trade talks, the Heat have been limited in making roster moves. They still need to make meaningful signings, and there might not be enough talent on the market when Lillard arrives. If he doesn't come, the Heat could be worse.

