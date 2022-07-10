“‘I’m not playing no games, I’m not just trying to get money and then leave you hanging’” - Chris Broussard on the criticism towards LeBron James, says he’s always played out his contracts

LeBron James has been the catalyst for player empowerment in the NBA. But even with the occasional backlash, Chris Broussard praised James for always finishing his contracts.

James has played for 19 seasons in the NBA and has never left a team midway through a contract. The four-time NBA champ only left the teams via free agency, winning a title with each team.

Broussard referenced James in response to Draymond Green's comments regarding Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Brooklyn Nets. He and Rob Parker talked about how they would "undress" Green before moving on to LBJ's actions over the years.

On "The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker," Broussard said:

"People like to put all this at the feet of LeBron James. Yeah, he did start player empowerment but Rob, you gotta admit this. Lebron has always played out a contract, never demanded a trade, or asked for a trade when he's still under contract."

"And when LeBron wanted flexibility, what did he do? One-year deal. 'I'm not playing no games. I'm not just trying to get money and then leave you hanging.' One year deal so you know, and I know that you know you got me for one year, and we will reevaluate after that."

After agreeing with Parker on how Harden did the right thing by rejecting a $50 million deal from the Houston Rockets, he continued:

"We're not gonna praise Kevin Durant for taking the money from Brooklyn, and then before the extension even starts you're out of there, or you wanna be. C'mon. Sign a one-year deal. If you're not sure, sign a one-year deal."

KD signed a four-year contract extension with the Nets in the 2021 offseason but has yet to begin that contract.

LeBron James is entering the final year of his contract with the LA Lakers

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

James joined the LA Lakers in the 2018 offseason and has since played for the purple and gold. He led them to a championship in 2020, but the Lakers have had little success since.

The 2022-23 season could be his final year with the Lakers. Chris Russo thinks James should end his career with the Lakers.

LBJ has expressed his desire to play with his son, Bronny, in the NBA. King James may sign with whichever team drafts Bronny.

Bronny will be eligible for the 2023 draft, which fits with LeBron's contract. The Lakers captain will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season, leaving him free to join any team that drafts Bronny.

