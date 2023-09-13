“I’m playing with Taiwan and dropping 85” - Dwight Howard comically warns LeBron James against leaving him out from Paris 2024 team

Dwight Howard recently chimed in on wanting to play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. This also came with a warning to LeBron James if he ends up being left off the squad.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that LeBron wants to assemble a superstar roster for the next Olympics. Following a fourth-place finish in the FIBA World Cup, the United States is looking to get back on top when it comes to international competition.

Some of the players LeBron is eyeing include Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. Devin Booker has also spoken out on his interest in playing. After seeing all this, Dwight Howard jokingly took to social media about wanting in on the action.

Howard let the world know that if he doesn't play for Team USA, he'll be suiting up for Taiwan to help take them down. The former Defensive Player of the Year has been playing there professionally since his departure from the NBA.

Howard last played in the league in 2022, when he suited up for 60 games for the LA Lakers.

Has Dwight Howard ever played for Team USA?

While Dwight Howard was establishing himself as an All-Star center for the Orlando Magic, he also got the chance to be a part of Team USA. The former No. 1 pick started his international career in 2006.

Howard was the starting center from Team USA in the 2006 FIBA World Cup, and helped lead the team to a bronze medal. His strong performance in that tournament led to him later earning a spot on the Olympic roster.

After receiving a bronze medal in the 2004 Olympics, the "Redeem Team" was assembled for the 2008 Summer games. The roster included NBA stars like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony. Howard was picked to be the team's starting center.

The Redeem Team managed to take down Spain the finals to win a gold medal. Howard ended those Olympics with averages of 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Seeing that this appears to be another redemption situation, Howard wants in one last time. The veteran center might also see it as a chance to get back on an NBA roster. He's proven in recent years that he's willing to take a limited role if it means helping the team win.

There is still some time before the Olympic roster is put together, but Howard has made his intentions clear.