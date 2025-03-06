"I'm not a predator": Ayesha Howard makes stance clear on Anthony Edwards after fans' scathing accusations and major development in child support case

Anthony Edwards is in a legal battle with a 37-year-old woman named Ayesha Howard. On Tuesday, a court ruled that child support for their four-month-old daughter would not be determined by the state of California, after Edwards alleged that Howard relocated to that location with the intent of securing higher child support.

This ruling comes amidst scathing remarks from netizens who have called Howard a "groomer" who allegedly trapped Edwards in his teenage years in Georgia.

This week, Howard responded by posting an alleged DM sent by the Timberwolves guard. She also wrote a counter-claim in the caption:

"I don't normally out my dm's but listen please stop the 'TRAPPED' and the one nightstand narrative," Howard wrote on Instagram. "This man started pursuing me back in 2022 and literally did not stop pursuing me until he got me and Aubri. He did all of the choosing."

In the alleged DM, Edwards supposedly asked Howard "wya" (which is slang for "where you at"). The date shown in the screenshot posted by Howard is May 7, 2022.

According to In Touch Weekly, Edwards reportedly filed a motion stating that he won't get in involved in the four-month-old's life as far as custody and visitation are concerned. The 23-year-old, however, has indicated that he's willing to extend child support.

In Touch Weekly added that, as per court documents that they allegedly obtained, a paternity test in December 2024 identified Edwards as the father of the four-month-old.

Anthony Edwards posts pics of daughter shared with current girlfriend

Though Edwards has supposedly indicated that he doesn't want to get personally involved with the four-month-old child, he recently posted pictures showing his bonding time with his other daughter.

On Monday, Edwards posted pictures on Instagram that showed his daughter Aislynn, who he shares with his girlfriend Shannon Jackson:

"Aisy Paisy!!!" Edwards wrote in the caption, which also contained heart-eyed emojis.

Jackson, who has reportedly been dating Edwards since 2020, brought Aislynn to see her father in action. During the Timberwolves' game against the Toronto Raptors back on Oct. 27, Jackson and Aislynn were in attendance at Target Center.

