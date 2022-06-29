"I’m pretty certain that’s why we’ll win three of the next four championships" - Draymond Green claims Golden State Warriors will prolong their dominance thanks to Steph Curry's brilliance

Just weeks after the Golden State Warriors won their fourth title in eight years, Draymond Green has guaranteed a prolonged dynasty because of Steph Curry. After the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, “Dray” believes that the two-time MVP has become unstoppable, which will be key to their continued dominance.
Draymond Green was a guest on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast to share his thoughts on different things, including the Warriors’ future. The four-time champion claimed that the rest of the NBA has little chance in the foreseeable future, saying:
“Oh man, nobody can stop this dude now. I think that really changed the complexity of our organization and I’m pretty certain that’s why we’ll win three of the next four championships.”
Green went on to point out the exact moment he knew just how unstoppable Steph Curry has become:
“I think about the drive against Al Horford … Al Horford’s riding his hip and he just lays the ball up ... He couldn’t bump him off his path and that’s when Steph turned a corner and he became unstoppable. And now we’re able to continue to win championships because he’s unstoppable.”
The play happened in the third quarter of the closeout match in Game 6 of the NBA Finals when the Golden State Warriors picked on Al Horford. Boston’s veteran big man did a remarkable defensive job in the series and felt like he was up to the task but fell short on this occasion.
Curry repeatedly went after Horford and either scored or dished out to open teammates to keep the Boston Celtics at bay. He finished the game with 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and made six of his 11 3-point shots.
Boston’s elite defense, which handcuffed Kevin Durant earlier in the playoffs, had no answer for the “Baby-Faced Assassin.”
Draymond Green names the LA Clippers as the biggest threat and problem in the West
Draymond Green is already surveying the field and has already formed his thoughts on who will be the biggest challengers to their throne. The 31-year-old named the LA Clippers as a potential problem that needs solving next season and in the future.
Green weighed in on how good the Clippers could be:
“Ty Lue is arguably one of the best coaches in the NBA, arguably the best, someone can make that argument. And then they have great players, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the guys they’re filling in around them with.”
He added:
“You go pull a trade-off and get Robert Covington and Norman Powell and you already have Marcus Morris there and Reggie Jackson. They’re a real threat and a problem.”
The podcast was probably recorded before news broke that John Wall was planning to sign with the Clippers after clearing waivers. Wall, who sat out last season with the Houston Rockets, has agreed a buyout with his contract. He will only make the Clippers more formidable.
Draymond Green may have put a bigger target on the Warriors’ back after his recent claims. The veteran forward also appears he couldn’t care less, as always, about what the league and the fans think of him. On the flip side, no one’s likely betting against Golden State continuing their dynasty.