"I’m pretty certain that’s why we’ll win three of the next four championships" - Draymond Green claims Golden State Warriors will prolong their dominance thanks to Steph Curry's brilliance

Just weeks after the Golden State Warriors won their fourth title in eight years, Draymond Green has guaranteed a prolonged dynasty because of Steph Curry. After the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, “Dray” believes that the two-time MVP has become unstoppable, which will be key to their continued dominance.

Draymond Green was a guest on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast to share his thoughts on different things, including the Warriors’ future. The four-time champion claimed that the rest of the NBA has little chance in the foreseeable future, saying:

“Oh man, nobody can stop this dude now. I think that really changed the complexity of our organization and I’m pretty certain that’s why we’ll win three of the next four championships.”

Green went on to point out the exact moment he knew just how unstoppable Steph Curry has become:

“I think about the drive against Al Horford … Al Horford’s riding his hip and he just lays the ball up ... He couldn’t bump him off his path and that’s when Steph turned a corner and he became unstoppable. And now we’re able to continue to win championships because he’s unstoppable.”

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews “If I had to put a year on it like 2017, 2018, he really starts to understand, ‘Wow, I am that good. I am that guy.’ And in 2020, it’s like, ‘Okay, now I’m unstoppable.’”



Draymond Green on Steph Curry’s evolution, Klay Thompson’s journey back the court and more. “If I had to put a year on it like 2017, 2018, he really starts to understand, ‘Wow, I am that good. I am that guy.’ And in 2020, it’s like, ‘Okay, now I’m unstoppable.’”Draymond Green on Steph Curry’s evolution, Klay Thompson’s journey back the court and more. https://t.co/1s8lI9ghwH

The play happened in the third quarter of the closeout match in Game 6 of the NBA Finals when the Golden State Warriors picked on Al Horford. Boston’s veteran big man did a remarkable defensive job in the series and felt like he was up to the task but fell short on this occasion.

Brice Cherry @BriceCherry Al Horford guarding Steph Curry is never going to work out for the Celtics. Al Horford guarding Steph Curry is never going to work out for the Celtics.

Curry repeatedly went after Horford and either scored or dished out to open teammates to keep the Boston Celtics at bay. He finished the game with 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and made six of his 11 3-point shots.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews “I told a couple young guys that were on the podium, ‘We just getting started.’ ... This is amazing, but we can be even better next year. ... I think we really have the opportunity to keep running this thing back.”



Sitting down with the Finals MVP Steph Curry: “I told a couple young guys that were on the podium, ‘We just getting started.’ ... This is amazing, but we can be even better next year. ... I think we really have the opportunity to keep running this thing back.”Sitting down with the Finals MVP Steph Curry: https://t.co/0IvW2GoyHf

Boston’s elite defense, which handcuffed Kevin Durant earlier in the playoffs, had no answer for the “Baby-Faced Assassin.”

Draymond Green names the LA Clippers as the biggest threat and problem in the West

The LA Clippers, according to Draymond Green, are a big threat and problem in the West. [Photo: CBS Sports]

Draymond Green is already surveying the field and has already formed his thoughts on who will be the biggest challengers to their throne. The 31-year-old named the LA Clippers as a potential problem that needs solving next season and in the future.

Green weighed in on how good the Clippers could be:

“Ty Lue is arguably one of the best coaches in the NBA, arguably the best, someone can make that argument. And then they have great players, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the guys they’re filling in around them with.”

He added:

“You go pull a trade-off and get Robert Covington and Norman Powell and you already have Marcus Morris there and Reggie Jackson. They’re a real threat and a problem.”

The podcast was probably recorded before news broke that John Wall was planning to sign with the Clippers after clearing waivers. Wall, who sat out last season with the Houston Rockets, has agreed a buyout with his contract. He will only make the Clippers more formidable.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

- Paul George

- John Wall

- Norman Powell

- Luke Kennard

- Reggie Jackson

- Robert Covington

- Terance Mann

- Marcus Morris

- Ivica Zubac



A look at the Clippers before free agency. 🍿 - Kawhi Leonard- Paul George- John Wall- Norman Powell- Luke Kennard- Reggie Jackson- Robert Covington- Terance Mann- Marcus Morris- Ivica ZubacA look at the Clippers before free agency. - Kawhi Leonard - Paul George- John Wall- Norman Powell- Luke Kennard - Reggie Jackson- Robert Covington - Terance Mann- Marcus Morris- Ivica ZubacA look at the Clippers before free agency. 🔥🍿

Draymond Green may have put a bigger target on the Warriors’ back after his recent claims. The veteran forward also appears he couldn’t care less, as always, about what the league and the fans think of him. On the flip side, no one’s likely betting against Golden State continuing their dynasty.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far