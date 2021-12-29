"I'm pretty sure every 3 I make will be a new record" – Steph Curry shares thoughts after reaching 3,000 against Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has talked constantly about his record-breaking feats this season as the Warriors find themselves with the NBA's best record.

Earlier this month, Curry became the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers. And after another historic night, despite being on the losing side against the Denver Nuggets, Curry was asked what he thought of passing the milestone of 3,000 career 3-pointers. Curry said:

"It was cool to reach that milestone. It's a pretty awesome accomplishment. ... It's kind of a weird thought to think for the rest of my career for the most part, I'm pretty sure every 3 I make will be a new record, so I'm just going to enjoy it."

When asked how many 3-pointers he could hit before retirement, Curry said:

"The same thing when I hit 400 in a season, you don't really put limits on what can happen. You just hoop and enjoy yourself and see what happens when it's all said and done."

How many 3-pointers will Steph Curry make in his career?

Unarguably the greatest shooter of all time, Curry has been breaking records for some time. Drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2009, Curry has helped propel the franchise to five consecutive NBA Finals, winning three alongside Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Curry is a career 43.1% shooter from 3-point range and is sinking a career-best 5.4 per game in his 13th season in the league. With Klay Thompson soon returning, Curry should have even more open looks, and the Warriors (27-7) are favorites to return to the NBA Finals again.

Curry averages around 300 3-pointers per season, including in the postseason and the regular season. He has already made 172 3-pointers this season, which isn't even at the halfway point. Curry is also attempting a career-high 13.5 3-pointers a game, but that number could decrease when Thompson returns.

Curry's contract with the Warriors runs until the end of the 2025-26 season, at which point Curry will be 37. If he plays until then and keeps up this rate, then he could end up with more than 4,200 3-pointers in his illustrious career.

Those kinds of numbers are mind-boggling as the greatest shooter of all time has revolutionized the way the sport is being played unlike any player ever before.

With Curry producing arguably the best basketball of his career, very few would bet against "Dub Nation" from winning it all this season.

