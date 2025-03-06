"I'm psychotic": $8,000,000 actress gets vocal on her Lakers fandom, says she had a lifesize cutout of Kobe Bryant

Brenda Song is a self-confessed Kobe Bryant diehard fan. The actress claimed in an interview with Josh Scherer on Mythical Kitchen on Wednesday that she watched 82 LA Lakers games because of the Black Mamba. Macaulay Culkin’s fiancee revealed in the show that she had a “lifesize cutout” of the late Lakers legend.

During the interview, Song narrated an experience during the Lakers’ rivalry with the Sacramento Kings in the early 2000s. When the host mentioned then-Kings center Vlade Divac, Song promptly added that the Lakers traded Divac to land Bryant in 1996. Surprised, Scherer called the actress a “sicko.”

Brenda Song, worth $8 million per Celebrity Net Worth, replied to the comment:

“Oh, I’m psychotic. Oh, psychotic.”

Song opened up about landing in the hospital after the Lakers won Game 7 against the Kings in the 2002 Western Conference Finals. The former Bunker Hill star added how hyperventilation forced her family, who were Kings fans, to bring her to the hospital.

During the LA Lakers’ three-peat in the early 2000s behind Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, the Sacramento Kings became their rivals. They first met in the first round of the 2000 playoffs, where LA edged Vlade Divac and Co. 3-2. In the 2001 rematch, which took place in the semifinals, the Lakers swept the Kings 4-0.

The culmination of the rivalry happened in 2002 when the Lakers beat the Kings 112-106 in overtime in Game 7. Bryant and O’Neal combined for 65 points, 23 rebounds and nine assists. The superstar shooting guard made two late free throws to seal the game.

Brenda Song calls Kobe Bryant’s last game for the Lakers “end of an era”

Kobe Bryant dropped the mic on his basketball career on April 13, 2014. Before he declared “Mamba out,” he torched the Utah Jazz for 60 points to put an exclamation point to a legendary resume.

Brenda Song posted on Instagram after the game to express her love for Kobe.

“One of my most prized possessions-- my 09 Lakers Championship ring! Today is truly the end of an era. Oh Kobe- thank you thank you thank you. Basketball will never be the same. Atleast for me😢💔” she wrote.

Kobe Bryant won the 2009 NBA championship after leading the LA Lakers to a 4-1 win against the Orlando Magic. He ended his title haul the following year by dispatching LA’s historic rival, the Boston Celtics, in seven games.

