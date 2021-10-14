“I’m being put into situations I’m most comfortable” - Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis on thriving under new coach Jason Kidd 

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis seems to have rejuvenated himself under new head coach Jason Kidd ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. There was plenty of speculation surrounding his future with the club in the summer. Porzingis' poor performances in the 2021 playoffs and a rumored chemistry issue with Luka Doncic led many to believe the Latvian was on his way out.

All of that thought seems to have vanished post the arrival of Jason Kidd. The former Mavs point guard turned head coach has found a way to unleash Kristaps Porzingis.

The 7'3" big spoke about this after the Dallas Mavericks decimated the Charlotte Hornets 127-59 in a preseason game on Wednesday. Here's what Porzingis said:

"I'm being put into situations I'm most comfortable, and I think you can see that."

Kristaps Porzingis hasn't been able to fill the role as the team's secondary star next to Luka Doncic since he arrived in Dallas in 2019. Injuries have been a concern during that stretch. Another reason he hasn't flourished is that the Dallas Mavericks couldn't use him in the best way possible under Rick Carlisle.

That limited Kristaps Porzingis' ability to positively influence the game. Nevertheless, Jason Kidd seems to have changed that. Porzingis has looked more comfortable than ever next to Luka Doncic and has been the Dallas Mavericks' second-best player in the preseason so far.

Will Kristaps Porzingis' development help the Dallas Mavericks achieve postseason success?

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks in action during an NBA game

The Dallas Mavericks were one of the few teams to have a significant amount of cap space available this offseason. However, they failed to make superstar acquisitions. Aside from Reggie Bullock's signing, the core roster is pretty much the same as last campaign.

The new coaching staff is proving to make a great deal of impact, though. They have managed to get an All-Star caliber player like Kristaps Porzingis in top shape during the preseason. Considering the Dallas Mavericks haven't changed the look of their roster much, Porzingis delivering the goods this campaign will be crucial for them in achieving postseason success.

If Kristaps Porzingis continues to deliver the goods and manages to stay healthy, the Dallas Mavericks will indeed be a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference.

